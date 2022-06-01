Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
By
Darryl Coote, UPI,
Published Jun. 1, 2022 9:29 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 1, 2022 9:55 AM EDT
May 31 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized with puncture wounds and other injuries after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, officials said Tuesday. It was later announced that the unidentified woman died due to her injuries, NBC News reported.
The bison charged the Grove City, Ohio, resident Monday, and tossed her 10 feet in the air after she had approached the animal that was walking near the Black Sand Basin boardwalk she was on, the National Park Service said in a statement.
American bison graze in a lush meadow in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. On Monday, the park said a woman was gored by a bison after approaching within 10 feet of the animal. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Park medical responders immediately attended to the unidentified woman who was then transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said. Her condition is unknown.
The park said it was the first reported incident of a bison goring a visitor this year.
"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the park service said. "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."
Officials said wildlife in Yellowstone can be dangerous when approached, and that visitors to the park should stay more than 25 yards away from large animals, such as bison and deer, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
As of last summer, there were some 5,450 bison in Yellowstone, according to the park, with bulls weighing up to 2,000 pounds.
Report a Typo
News / Travel
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
By Darryl Coote, UPI,
Published Jun. 1, 2022 9:29 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 1, 2022 9:55 AM EDT
Sponsored Content
May 31 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized with puncture wounds and other injuries after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, officials said Tuesday. It was later announced that the unidentified woman died due to her injuries, NBC News reported.
The bison charged the Grove City, Ohio, resident Monday, and tossed her 10 feet in the air after she had approached the animal that was walking near the Black Sand Basin boardwalk she was on, the National Park Service said in a statement.
American bison graze in a lush meadow in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. On Monday, the park said a woman was gored by a bison after approaching within 10 feet of the animal. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Park medical responders immediately attended to the unidentified woman who was then transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said. Her condition is unknown.
The park said it was the first reported incident of a bison goring a visitor this year.
"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the park service said. "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."
Officials said wildlife in Yellowstone can be dangerous when approached, and that visitors to the park should stay more than 25 yards away from large animals, such as bison and deer, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
As of last summer, there were some 5,450 bison in Yellowstone, according to the park, with bulls weighing up to 2,000 pounds.
Continue reading: