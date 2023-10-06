Truck rolls over, covers Ontario highway in celery

"So much celery," authorities tweeted along with a video of the vegetable-covered highway.

This highway in Kettleby, Ontario, was closed on Oct. 3 after a truck toppled over and spilled celery stalks onto the road. Local officials reported no injuries from the incident.

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Traffic was being diverted from an Ontario highway Tuesday due to a truck that rolled over and spilled its load of celery across the roadway.

Ontario Provincial Police said the truck overturned on Highway 400, just south of Highway 9 in the Aurora area, and covered the roadway in celery stalks.

"So much celery," OPP tweeted along with a video of the vegetable-covered highway.

Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 9 while crews worked to clean up the mess, a process that was expected to take several hours. Police urged stuck drivers to be patient.

No injuries were reported from the crash or celery spill.