Train derails into Mississippi River near Wisconsin community

At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to a video posted on social media.

Train cars fell into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin after a train derailed on April 27. (Provided to CNN)

(CNN) -- A train derailed Thursday in Ferryville, Wisconsin, south of the Lansing Bridge, according to U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden. At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks, according to video that witness Caitlin Nolan shot.

Other images on social media, along with the video Nolan shot, show some of the train cars in the Mississippi River.

The Black Hawk Bridge that connects Lansing, Iowa, to western Wisconsin is down, according to a spokesperson with the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office in Iowa.

CNN has reached out to BNSF which, according to Rep. Van Orden, is the train operator.

Van Orden said his office is coordinating with state officials, BNSF and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to "get answers on what occurred."

I have been briefed on the derailment of several railroad cars on the Mississippi River near De Soto, and am receiving regular updates on this situation from the @WisconsinDOT, @WDNR, @ReadyWisconsin, and other responding agencies. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 27, 2023

The congressman's staff was traveling to the site of the derailment and will "continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps," his statement said.

Nolan told CNN in an interview she was on her way to college at around noon central time when she saw the derailed train.

"I didn't see a fire or smell anything but witnessed multiple cars in the water on both sides of the tracks," she told CNN. "There hadn't been any emergency help until after I had passed by," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

