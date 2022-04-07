Time to pick up a new bag for commuting to the office again
Published Apr. 7, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 11, 2022 9:40 AM EDT
It's been a while for many Americans since commuting to the office was part of the routing, but in just the past few months we've seen some companies encourage employees to slowly make a return to onsite work again for the occasional day to promote face-to-face meetings and interaction.
We're expecting to see thousands more citizens in cities and suburbs relearn their commute after the two years of working remotely.
There's a different type of bag for every commuter, depending on how you travel and what you take to your office. We've gathered a wide selection, perfect for all kinds of commuters -- and various types of weather that might be encountered. Whether you commute in the car, on the train, or on a bicycle, find the perfect bag to accompany you on your travels below.
Lane Commuter Backpack
TIMBUK2
Nordstrom
$179.00
Buy it here
Men's Messenger Bags, Leather Commute Side Shoulder Bag 0510
Walmart
$36.99
Buy it here
Targus Rolling - Notebook carrying case - 16" - black
Walmart
$64.99
Buy it here
Targus 15.6 Classic Slim Briefcase - TCT027US
Walmart
$19.96
Buy it here
Ripstop Commuter Backpack
Nordstrom
$120.00
Buy it here
Commuter Roll Top Backpack
THE NORTH FACE
Nordstrom
$129.00
Buy it here
Waxed Canvas Briefcase
L.L.Bean
$149.00
Buy it here
The Front Pocket Backpack
Away
$195
Buy it here
The Laptop Bag
Away Travel
$195
Buy it here
$125
Buy it here
Photo by Ross Sneddon on Unsplash
