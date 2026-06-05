Crew of plane that hit N.J. Turnpike light pole knew they were too low

The aircraft was just 19 feet above the busy highway when it connected with the 15-foot-high light post.

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United Airlines Flight 169 aircraft struck a light pole and an H&S Bakery truck as it was coming in for landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, May 3.

June 4 (UPI) -- The pilots of a United Airlines flight that flew low enough to shear off a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it landed in May knew they were flying too low but were unable to compensate in time, a preliminary report stated Thursday.

The first officer of United Airlines Flight 169 from Venice, Italy, to Newark Liberty International Airport called out, "Hey you are slow," just before the Boeing B767-424ER clipped a light pole along the turnpike while approaching Newark's runway 29, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's initial report of the May 3 accident.

A graphic shows where United Airlines Flight 169 clipped a 15-foot-high light post along the New Jersey Turnpike as it was approaching Newark Liberty International Airport on May 3. (Photo Credit: National Transportation Safety Board)

The incident resulted in debris from the light pole impacting a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on the turnpike.

The aircraft was just 19 feet above the busy highway when it connected with the 15-foot-high light post.

Following the impact, the airplane landed and taxied to the gate without further incident, after which the three flight crew members, eight cabin crew members and 220 passengers deplaned at the gate without any injury.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, the NTSB said, while the damage to the aircraft was called "substantial."

The safety agency's report found that moments after the first officer voiced an initial alarm about the plane being too low, he followed it by saying, "You are still slow and a little low."

The pilot said at that point he looked outside and recalled, "I thought we were low," but since they were about to touch down, it was too late to order a "go-around" and abort the landing.

The captain stated that just before touchdown "he heard a thump," the report said, while the first officer recalled feeling a "mild jolt" as they neared the runway.

After the flight landed, the purser reported that the aft flight attendants heard "a loud bang" just prior to landing.