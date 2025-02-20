Best Dark Sky Destinations For 2025's 'Noctourism' Travel Trend

A shooting star shines in the night sky over the North Sea near Pilsum (Lower Saxony) on Aug. 12, 2024, while auroras borealis flicker in the night sky. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

One of 2025's biggest travel trends is "noctourism," with jet-setters seeking out more nighttime experiences, from star bathing to auroras to rare cosmic events.

According to Booking.com, 62% of travelers are considering dark-sky destinations this year, with sought-after experiences like starbathing (72%), star guides (59%), once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events (59%), and constellation tracking (57%) topping their wishlists.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is on top of the trend, offering guests unique noctourism, and astronomy experiences at select properties worldwide. Many IHG hotels are nestled away from city lights, with dark skies perfect for viewing, including for a rare "Planet Parade" alignment of seven planets, with peak visibility globally on Feb. 28.

The Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa in Vero Beach, FL, offers a "stargazing on the sea" experience on select dates that includes a complimentary boat ride along the Indian River and star talk led by a local astronomer. A picnic snack from on-site restaurant, Heaton’s, is also included.

At the voco Tuxon in Tucson, AZ, guests can enjoy an astronomer-guided experience viewing the constellations and looking into the sky through powerful telescopes.

The InterContinental Hayman Island Great Barrier Reef in Hayman Island, Australia, partners with Yooribaya Cultural Experiences to offer a stargazing and astronomy experience using the sky and stars as a compass. Like the Ngaro and Gia People who have lived across the Whitsunday region for thousands of years, guests will be able to connect with nature and the night sky on the Whitsunday Islands, where there is little light pollution.

In Uttarakhand, India, the voco Jim Corbett partners with Astrostops for on-property stargazing. The property is spread over 13.5 acres filled with natural beauty, and guests can utilize the on-site telescope for stargazing.

Other hotels are located in places known for their dark skies, including the EVEN Bozeman in Montana, which boasts spacious, sanctuary-designed rooms near Yellowstone National Park. The brand-new voco Moab in Utah, meanwhile, allows guests to experience the stunning landscapes of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

The Holiday Inn Express Twentynine Palms/Joshua Tree in Joshua Tree, CA, is just minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, a premiere destination for astrotourists and day hikers alike. The park is designated an “International Dark Sky Park,” and just last year, the northern lights were visible as far south as Joshua Tree thanks to a geomagnetic storm.

The ANA InterContinental Ishigaki Resort is set on Japan's Ishigaki Islands, which are known for world-class celestial viewing. The luxury resort is at the southernmost point of Japan’s Okinawa region, offering endless ocean horizons with direct access to Maesato Beach.

There is no shortage of destinations for noctourists to enjoy nighttime thrills and soak in celestial events.

Reporting by TMX