Will record warmth favor the Rams in Super Bowl LVI?
Record warmth could break a Super Bowl weather record on Sunday. How does it fare against Super Bowls in the past and could it help a Rams victory?
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 10, 2022 7:32 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 10, 2022 7:32 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI is projected to be one of the warmest in history. Bengals and Rams fans alike gave their thoughts on how the weather could affect the big game.
Los Angeles is experiencing unusually high temperatures just days before the Super Bowl. With temperatures expected to remain high through the game, could the Rams benefit from it?
The Los Angeles Rams will play Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game two weeks prior. But a heat wave will create unique circumstances for both teams playing on Sunday.
The Los Angeles area is currently experiencing unusual heat for this time of year. The National Weather Service issued the first February heat-related product in at least 15 years on Monday. An excessive heat watch was issued for the area on Monday, originally intended to last from Wednesday until Friday. But on Tuesday, the watch was adjusted to be a heat advisory and was extended into Sunday. Bengals fans traveling from Cincinnati noticed the dramatic change in weather instantly.
Fans from Cincinnati have begun to make their journey to Los Angeles to watch their team play in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals played in the Super Bowl was in January 1989 in Miami, Florida. Daytime high temperatures the day of the big game was 81 degrees Fahrenheit in 1989.
Three decades and several quarterbacks later, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Super Bowl -- and temperatures could be even higher than Miami in 1989.
"When I left [Cincinnati], it was 22 degrees. Flights were canceled, so our flight was packed. I [now] got on a tank top!" Cincinnati Bengals fan Tameka Johnson told ABC's Los Angeles affiliate KABC.
Cincinnati Bengals fan Tameka Johnson. (KABC)
The weather in Cincinnati is usually a stark contrast from that of Los Angeles in February. Late last month, Cincinnati dipped to negative 3 degrees. The city has not climbed past a high of 63 degrees or higher in over a month.
Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles hasn't experienced a high temperature below 63 degrees in over a month. High temperatures for Los Angeles are expected to be in the 80s for five consecutive days, including the Super Bowl.
Fans of the Los Angeles Rams think the warm weather has come at a perfect time to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since moving to Los Angeles in 2016.
Los Angeles Rams fan Audrey Mondragon told KABC that the Rams have an edge due to the heat. "Because they've been practicing in this weather, the Bengals are going to be just sweating. It's going to be bad," said Mondragon.
Los Angeles Rams fan Audrey Mondragon. (KABC)
But some fans aren't so sure and think the heat could have effects on both sides of the football come game time.
"I think it's going to be tough on either team. It's supposed to be hot. But certainly, they're more accustomed to practicing in the warm weather," Rams fan Joe Ventura told KABC.
Despite confidence from some Rams fans, Johnson says she isn't worried about how the Bengals will play in the unusually warm February heat.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Who dey," Johnson responded with the team's chant when asked if she thought the heat would favor the Rams. "We got this! If we can play in the cold, we can play in the heat. 'Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat them Bengals?' Not your Rams!"
The warmest Super Bowl on record occurred in 1973 and then again in 2003. High temperatures for both those games reached 82 degrees. The high temperature for the Super Bowl on Sunday in Los Angeles is forecasted at 84 degrees.
History of Super Bowl locations and weather
With a few exceptions, the Super Bowl has usually been played in locations with mild temperatures in February. The colder Super Bowls have often taken place in domed stadiums.
The first Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 1967, during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The high temperature was 79 degrees in Los Angeles on that now historic day. Despite the warm weather, tickets only cost $12 and the game was unable to sell out.
For the next two years, the Super Bowl would be played in Miami. Super Bowl II had a game day high temperature of 67 degrees and Super Bowl III peaked at 74.
For the next 12 seasons, the Super Bowl was hosted at stadiums in warm weather states, including Louisiana, Florida, California and Texas. During this period, game day high temperatures only dipped to the 40s twice: Super Bowl VI in 1972 and then Super Bowl XII in 1978, both played in New Orleans.
Los Angeles hosted their second Super Bowl on January 14, 1973. When the undefeated 16-0 Miami Dolphins took on the Washington Redskins on this day, high temperatures reached 82 degrees in Los Angeles. This has stood as the record warmest Super Bowl outdoor high temperature for the last 49 years.
For the 1981 NFL season, the league put the game in a northern state for the very first time. Super Bowl XVI was played in Pontiac, Michigan, at the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 24, 1982. While the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals competed for a title inside the domed stadium, outdoor temperatures only peaked at 16 degrees. This stood as the coldest Super Bowl day outdoor temperature on record for three decades.
A road grader clears the parking lot outside of Pontiac, Michigan's Silverdome, Jan. 23, 1982, after an overnight storm dumped snow and freezing rain on the area. (AP Photo)
For the next 9 seasons, the NFL went back to southern states to host the big game. During this period, Super Bowl day outdoor high temperatures would mostly be in the 60s and 70s, only dropping down to the 40s once more -- in Super Bowl XVIII in January 1984 at Tampa Stadium.
It wasn't until Super Bowl XXVI in 1992 that the league would return to the north. On Jan. 26, 1992, Super Bowl XXVI took place at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Washington won their 3rd Super Bowl that day, outside temperatures in Minneapolis only reached 26 degrees -- the coldest since Pontiac in 1982.
It would take 14 years for another Super Bowl to be hosted anywhere outside of the southern tier of the nation, but a cold snap in Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2000 made temperatures resemble a northern winter day.
Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans was played in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 2000. On average, high temperatures for the city that day were the mid-50s. However, a cold snap caused high temperatures to dip 20 degrees below average for the big game. While the game was played indoors, celebrations from St. Louis fans in the Atlanta area that took place outside were quite cold. The city of Atlanta only recorded a high temperature of 34 degrees that day.
In 2003, warm weather caused Super Bowl XXXVII to tie a Super Bowl weather record. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Oakland Raiders in San Diego for the Super Bowl title, the city had a daytime high of 82 degrees. This tied the warmest Super Bowl city high-temperature record, first set in 1973.
Fans arrive outside the gates at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego to clear security Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003, before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Michigan became the first northern state to host their second Super Bowl when the NFL announced Super Bowl XL would take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in February 2006. While the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Seattle Seahawks inside Ford Field that Sunday, outside temperatures in Detroit barely rose above freezing, topping out at just 33 degrees.
A close call for bad weather occurred when Super Bowl XLV took place in Dallas, Texas, in 2011. Despite being hosted in a southern state, Dallas was in the midst of a winter storm just two days before the Super Bowl took place. Rapid freezing temperatures caused a coating of ice around the Dallas area days before the game was set to kickoff. Several injuries were caused by falling snow from the roof of Cowboys Stadium, where the Super Bowl would be played that weekend.
Just three years later, another close call occurred for Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. In 2010, the NFL announced Super Bowl XLVIII would be hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 2, 2014. This decision would be the first time a northern state hosted a Super Bowl outdoors. The decision also marked the first realistic possibility for a snow Super Bowl.
But 46 days before the kickoff of Super Bowl XLVIII, AccuWeather predicted there would be no snow for the big game. The forecast was correct as snow held off for the game. Though, less than 12 hours after Super Bowl XLVIII ended, a major snowstorm hit the New York City area and brought accumulating snow to MetLife Stadium by Monday morning.
Fans arrive for the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The last time Super Bowl temperatures reached at least the mid-70s was when the Atlanta Falcons played the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI. Outside temperatures in Houston reached a high of 78 degrees that day.
The coldest Super Bowl city high temperature occurred on the day of Super Bowl LII in 2018. The NFL returned to Minneapolis in then-newly built U.S. Bank Stadium to host Super Bowl LII. Freezing cold temperatures put a damper on outdoor celebrations in the city after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots. While the game was played indoors, daytime temperatures outside only reached 9 degrees, almost halving the old Super Bowl record of 16 set in 1982.
In 2021, high temperatures for the Super Bowl reached at least the 70s for the first time in four years. That year, Super Bowl LV was hosted in Tampa, Florida. High temperatures reached 72 degrees that day.
After the St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers moved to Los Angeles in the 2010s, the NFL announced their new stadium would host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Record high temperatures have impacted Southern California leading up to the game, and now Super Bowl LVI is forecasted to have the warmest Super Bowl day high temperature of all time.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Sports
Will record warmth favor the Rams in Super Bowl LVI?
Record warmth could break a Super Bowl weather record on Sunday. How does it fare against Super Bowls in the past and could it help a Rams victory?
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 10, 2022 7:32 PM EST | Updated Feb. 10, 2022 7:32 PM EST
Super Bowl LVI is projected to be one of the warmest in history. Bengals and Rams fans alike gave their thoughts on how the weather could affect the big game.
Los Angeles is experiencing unusually high temperatures just days before the Super Bowl. With temperatures expected to remain high through the game, could the Rams benefit from it?
The Los Angeles Rams will play Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game two weeks prior. But a heat wave will create unique circumstances for both teams playing on Sunday.
The Los Angeles area is currently experiencing unusual heat for this time of year. The National Weather Service issued the first February heat-related product in at least 15 years on Monday. An excessive heat watch was issued for the area on Monday, originally intended to last from Wednesday until Friday. But on Tuesday, the watch was adjusted to be a heat advisory and was extended into Sunday. Bengals fans traveling from Cincinnati noticed the dramatic change in weather instantly.
Fans from Cincinnati have begun to make their journey to Los Angeles to watch their team play in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals played in the Super Bowl was in January 1989 in Miami, Florida. Daytime high temperatures the day of the big game was 81 degrees Fahrenheit in 1989.
Three decades and several quarterbacks later, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Super Bowl -- and temperatures could be even higher than Miami in 1989.
"When I left [Cincinnati], it was 22 degrees. Flights were canceled, so our flight was packed. I [now] got on a tank top!" Cincinnati Bengals fan Tameka Johnson told ABC's Los Angeles affiliate KABC.
Cincinnati Bengals fan Tameka Johnson. (KABC)
The weather in Cincinnati is usually a stark contrast from that of Los Angeles in February. Late last month, Cincinnati dipped to negative 3 degrees. The city has not climbed past a high of 63 degrees or higher in over a month.
Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles hasn't experienced a high temperature below 63 degrees in over a month. High temperatures for Los Angeles are expected to be in the 80s for five consecutive days, including the Super Bowl.
Fans of the Los Angeles Rams think the warm weather has come at a perfect time to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since moving to Los Angeles in 2016.
Los Angeles Rams fan Audrey Mondragon told KABC that the Rams have an edge due to the heat. "Because they've been practicing in this weather, the Bengals are going to be just sweating. It's going to be bad," said Mondragon.
Los Angeles Rams fan Audrey Mondragon. (KABC)
But some fans aren't so sure and think the heat could have effects on both sides of the football come game time.
"I think it's going to be tough on either team. It's supposed to be hot. But certainly, they're more accustomed to practicing in the warm weather," Rams fan Joe Ventura told KABC.
Despite confidence from some Rams fans, Johnson says she isn't worried about how the Bengals will play in the unusually warm February heat.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Who dey," Johnson responded with the team's chant when asked if she thought the heat would favor the Rams. "We got this! If we can play in the cold, we can play in the heat. 'Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat them Bengals?' Not your Rams!"
The warmest Super Bowl on record occurred in 1973 and then again in 2003. High temperatures for both those games reached 82 degrees. The high temperature for the Super Bowl on Sunday in Los Angeles is forecasted at 84 degrees.
History of Super Bowl locations and weather
With a few exceptions, the Super Bowl has usually been played in locations with mild temperatures in February. The colder Super Bowls have often taken place in domed stadiums.
The first Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 1967, during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The high temperature was 79 degrees in Los Angeles on that now historic day. Despite the warm weather, tickets only cost $12 and the game was unable to sell out.
For the next two years, the Super Bowl would be played in Miami. Super Bowl II had a game day high temperature of 67 degrees and Super Bowl III peaked at 74.
For the next 12 seasons, the Super Bowl was hosted at stadiums in warm weather states, including Louisiana, Florida, California and Texas. During this period, game day high temperatures only dipped to the 40s twice: Super Bowl VI in 1972 and then Super Bowl XII in 1978, both played in New Orleans.
Los Angeles hosted their second Super Bowl on January 14, 1973. When the undefeated 16-0 Miami Dolphins took on the Washington Redskins on this day, high temperatures reached 82 degrees in Los Angeles. This has stood as the record warmest Super Bowl outdoor high temperature for the last 49 years.
For the 1981 NFL season, the league put the game in a northern state for the very first time. Super Bowl XVI was played in Pontiac, Michigan, at the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 24, 1982. While the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals competed for a title inside the domed stadium, outdoor temperatures only peaked at 16 degrees. This stood as the coldest Super Bowl day outdoor temperature on record for three decades.
A road grader clears the parking lot outside of Pontiac, Michigan's Silverdome, Jan. 23, 1982, after an overnight storm dumped snow and freezing rain on the area. (AP Photo)
For the next 9 seasons, the NFL went back to southern states to host the big game. During this period, Super Bowl day outdoor high temperatures would mostly be in the 60s and 70s, only dropping down to the 40s once more -- in Super Bowl XVIII in January 1984 at Tampa Stadium.
It wasn't until Super Bowl XXVI in 1992 that the league would return to the north. On Jan. 26, 1992, Super Bowl XXVI took place at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Washington won their 3rd Super Bowl that day, outside temperatures in Minneapolis only reached 26 degrees -- the coldest since Pontiac in 1982.
It would take 14 years for another Super Bowl to be hosted anywhere outside of the southern tier of the nation, but a cold snap in Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2000 made temperatures resemble a northern winter day.
Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans was played in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 2000. On average, high temperatures for the city that day were the mid-50s. However, a cold snap caused high temperatures to dip 20 degrees below average for the big game. While the game was played indoors, celebrations from St. Louis fans in the Atlanta area that took place outside were quite cold. The city of Atlanta only recorded a high temperature of 34 degrees that day.
In 2003, warm weather caused Super Bowl XXXVII to tie a Super Bowl weather record. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Oakland Raiders in San Diego for the Super Bowl title, the city had a daytime high of 82 degrees. This tied the warmest Super Bowl city high-temperature record, first set in 1973.
Fans arrive outside the gates at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego to clear security Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003, before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Michigan became the first northern state to host their second Super Bowl when the NFL announced Super Bowl XL would take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in February 2006. While the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Seattle Seahawks inside Ford Field that Sunday, outside temperatures in Detroit barely rose above freezing, topping out at just 33 degrees.
A close call for bad weather occurred when Super Bowl XLV took place in Dallas, Texas, in 2011. Despite being hosted in a southern state, Dallas was in the midst of a winter storm just two days before the Super Bowl took place. Rapid freezing temperatures caused a coating of ice around the Dallas area days before the game was set to kickoff. Several injuries were caused by falling snow from the roof of Cowboys Stadium, where the Super Bowl would be played that weekend.
Just three years later, another close call occurred for Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. In 2010, the NFL announced Super Bowl XLVIII would be hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 2, 2014. This decision would be the first time a northern state hosted a Super Bowl outdoors. The decision also marked the first realistic possibility for a snow Super Bowl.
But 46 days before the kickoff of Super Bowl XLVIII, AccuWeather predicted there would be no snow for the big game. The forecast was correct as snow held off for the game. Though, less than 12 hours after Super Bowl XLVIII ended, a major snowstorm hit the New York City area and brought accumulating snow to MetLife Stadium by Monday morning.
Fans arrive for the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The last time Super Bowl temperatures reached at least the mid-70s was when the Atlanta Falcons played the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI. Outside temperatures in Houston reached a high of 78 degrees that day.
The coldest Super Bowl city high temperature occurred on the day of Super Bowl LII in 2018. The NFL returned to Minneapolis in then-newly built U.S. Bank Stadium to host Super Bowl LII. Freezing cold temperatures put a damper on outdoor celebrations in the city after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots. While the game was played indoors, daytime temperatures outside only reached 9 degrees, almost halving the old Super Bowl record of 16 set in 1982.
In 2021, high temperatures for the Super Bowl reached at least the 70s for the first time in four years. That year, Super Bowl LV was hosted in Tampa, Florida. High temperatures reached 72 degrees that day.
After the St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers moved to Los Angeles in the 2010s, the NFL announced their new stadium would host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Record high temperatures have impacted Southern California leading up to the game, and now Super Bowl LVI is forecasted to have the warmest Super Bowl day high temperature of all time.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo