Weather in Tampa shouldn't upstage star QBs at Super Bowl 55
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 3, 2021 7:07 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 5, 2021 3:01 PM EST
While the outdoor location is ideal to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event organizers say they were planning to hold the event outside before the pandemic began.
Football fans heading to Tampa, Florida, a few days early in advance of this Sunday's Super Bowl may need to include clothing that is not typically necessary in the Sunshine State.
Following a high of 61 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, high pressure moved offshore on Thursday and the wind changed to a southerly direction. This helped the mercury to reach 66 degrees, but that is still several degrees below normal. However, plenty of sunshine and light winds allowed most visitors to shed any sweater or light jacket during the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a few degrees above normal.
Unfortunately, for Super Bowl Sunday itself at Raymond James Stadium, the day is likely to begin with rain and a thunderstorm. While pre-game activities will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any outdoor festivities that are still scheduled to take place may be moved or canceled due to the wet weather.
"Outdoor activities scheduled during the morning and early afternoon hours will be at risk to be dampened by rain and there is also the potential for thunderstorms to be in the area during that time,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
There is some question as to how long rain may last on Sunday.
"A storm is forecast to form along the front, but move steadily along. As long as there is enough push of dry air in the wake of that storm, rain will shut off during Sunday afternoon and clouds may even break in time for the game in the evening," Sosnowski said.
Regardless of exactly when the rain ends, the wet weather from earlier in the day could make the field a bit slick.
In addition to the likelihood of rain coming to an end before the game, the air will have a different feel from the morning compared to later in the day and into the evening.
“While the first part of the day may be mild to borderline humid, cooler air is forecast to move into the region later in the day and during the evening. Temperatures are likely to be within a few degrees of 70 F in the morning and midday, but fall through the 60s in the evening," Sosnowski stated.
“We will be watching the progress of development of that storm along the front as it may have consequences for wintry weather and travel disruptions over the interior South Saturday night and in the Northeast on Sunday,” Sosnowski added.
Originally, the Super Bowl was scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, construction of the stadium was delayed due to heavy rain. Since a stadium must have at least two years of operation to hold a Super Bowl, the game was moved. SoFi Stadium has not yet been open for two years because of the construction delays.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (L) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off in Super Bowl 55. (AP Photos/Morry Gash and Reed Hoffmann)
In addition, cases of COVID-19 have surged in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks.
"If the Super Bowl would have been played in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the weather would have been dry with light winds and temperatures falling slowly through the 60s," Sosnowski said.
"Those weather conditions are fairly typical for the Los Angeles basin during February," Sosnowski noted.
The cold front may still be in the vicinity on Monday, so those who fly out of Tampa the day after the game may face some airport delays. Showers that pushed to the south on Sunday may return northward early next week. Anyone driving in the area could be dealing with wet roadways.
