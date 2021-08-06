Summer cycling gear perfect for warmer weather
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:36 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Nothing gets your gears going than knowing it's time to whip out your bike from the shed, give it quick maintenance, and taking it out for a spin for the first time in riding season.
Depending on which side of the country you are in, the dates may vary slightly, but for the most part, the riding season begins approximately February until late October.
This past year, many people have taken up cycling as a covid-safe way to get out of the house and exercise, without the need to start running, because running isn't for everyone.
If this is your first year cycling, you've picked the perfect time. There are new riders joining the community all the time, find local cycling clubs in your city or town, or search for forums online if you seek advice on training, equipment or gear.
Speaking of seeking advice on gear, with cycling season taking place through the spring and summer months, one of the first investments you'll need to make is in summer cycling gear. Summer cycling gear includes riding sunglasses, lightweight and breathable jerseys, shorts, or tops, and even caps.
We've gathered a great selection of summer riding gear for all levels of riders below.
SANTINI COLORE LONG SLEEVE JERSEY
Pro Bike Kit
$94.49, was $125.99
Perfect for mid-season rides, this jersey is made with a breathable and warm thermofleece construction. It fits the body with no restrictions, making for a comfortable ride.
Buy it here
PBK LIGHTWEIGHT SOCKS MULTIPACK - 3 PAIRS - BLACK
Pro Bike Kit
$33.99, was $50.49
With a tall 15cm cuff, these lightweight socks come with 3 pairs and are moisture-wicking to prevent your feet from overheating and it's designed with comfort stitching.
Buy it here
SANTINI TREK-SEGAFREDO FAN LINE COTTON CYCLING CAP
Pro Bike Kit
$14.99, was $18.49
This cycling cap is made from high-quality cotton and sits comfortably under your helmet, perfect for the summer season.
Buy it here
SANTINI CUBO GLOVES
Pro Bike Kit
$30.49, was $37.99
CUBO summer gloves are designed with an anti-shock palm and are made from a lightweight and material fabric.
Buy it here
Le Col by Wiggins Planche Pro Aero Jersey
LeCol
$190.00
Inspired by the memorable days of 2012 when Sir Bradley Wiggins joined the top of the table of cycling, this stylish, collectible, and functional jersey is the perfect wear on a warm bike ride.
Buy it here
Womens Pro Eco Jersey
LeCol
$160.00
Made from 100% sustainable lycra yarns, fabrics, and trims, this jersey combines sustainability and style- the perfect all-rounder jersey for women this riding season.
Buy it here
Womens Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts
LeCol
$205.00
Featuring mesh side panels that allow for improved moisture-wicking and airflow when riding, these bib shorts have leg grippers that reduce the bulkiness and weight that regular bib shorts have.
Buy it here
Womens Climb Socks
Le Col
$22.00
Using the proven honeycomb construction to provide strong and durable wear, these are one of the most popular riding socks on the market.
Buy it here
Le Col X Rudy Project Cutline Sunglasses
Le Col
$235.00
Bringing market-leading protection and style, this Le Col collaboration with Rudy Project, the industry-leading eyewear technology is the investment for any regular summer rider.
Buy it here
Womens Sport Waist Shorts
Le Col
$120.00
Suitable for all levels of riders, these simple, yet comfortable Sport Waist Shorts provide the same level of support as bib shorts, but are more suitable for those who prefer a relaxed ride.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Sports
Summer cycling gear perfect for warmer weather
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:36 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Nothing gets your gears going than knowing it's time to whip out your bike from the shed, give it quick maintenance, and taking it out for a spin for the first time in riding season.
Depending on which side of the country you are in, the dates may vary slightly, but for the most part, the riding season begins approximately February until late October.
This past year, many people have taken up cycling as a covid-safe way to get out of the house and exercise, without the need to start running, because running isn't for everyone.
If this is your first year cycling, you've picked the perfect time. There are new riders joining the community all the time, find local cycling clubs in your city or town, or search for forums online if you seek advice on training, equipment or gear.
Speaking of seeking advice on gear, with cycling season taking place through the spring and summer months, one of the first investments you'll need to make is in summer cycling gear. Summer cycling gear includes riding sunglasses, lightweight and breathable jerseys, shorts, or tops, and even caps.
We've gathered a great selection of summer riding gear for all levels of riders below.
SANTINI COLORE LONG SLEEVE JERSEY
SANTINI COLORE LONG SLEEVE JERSEY
$94.49, was $125.99
Perfect for mid-season rides, this jersey is made with a breathable and warm thermofleece construction. It fits the body with no restrictions, making for a comfortable ride.
Buy it here
PBK LIGHTWEIGHT SOCKS MULTIPACK - 3 PAIRS - BLACK
PBK LIGHTWEIGHT SOCKS MULTIPACK - 3 PAIRS - BLACK
$33.99, was $50.49
With a tall 15cm cuff, these lightweight socks come with 3 pairs and are moisture-wicking to prevent your feet from overheating and it's designed with comfort stitching.
Buy it here
SANTINI TREK-SEGAFREDO FAN LINE COTTON CYCLING CAP
SANTINI TREK-SEGAFREDO FAN LINE COTTON CYCLING CAP
$14.99, was $18.49
This cycling cap is made from high-quality cotton and sits comfortably under your helmet, perfect for the summer season.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER:
SANTINI CUBO GLOVES
SANTINI CUBO GLOVES
$30.49, was $37.99
CUBO summer gloves are designed with an anti-shock palm and are made from a lightweight and material fabric.
Buy it here
Le Col by Wiggins Planche Pro Aero Jersey
Le Col by Wiggins Planche Pro Aero Jersey
$190.00
Inspired by the memorable days of 2012 when Sir Bradley Wiggins joined the top of the table of cycling, this stylish, collectible, and functional jersey is the perfect wear on a warm bike ride.
Buy it here
Womens Pro Eco Jersey
Womens Pro Eco Jersey
$160.00
Made from 100% sustainable lycra yarns, fabrics, and trims, this jersey combines sustainability and style- the perfect all-rounder jersey for women this riding season.
Buy it here
Womens Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts
Womens Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts
$205.00
Featuring mesh side panels that allow for improved moisture-wicking and airflow when riding, these bib shorts have leg grippers that reduce the bulkiness and weight that regular bib shorts have.
Buy it here
Womens Cycling Socks
Womens Climb Socks
$22.00
Using the proven honeycomb construction to provide strong and durable wear, these are one of the most popular riding socks on the market.
Buy it here
Le Col X Rudy Project Cutline Sunglasses
Le Col X Rudy Project Cutline Sunglasses
$235.00
Bringing market-leading protection and style, this Le Col collaboration with Rudy Project, the industry-leading eyewear technology is the investment for any regular summer rider.
Buy it here
Womens Sport Waist Shorts
Womens Sport Waist Shorts
$120.00
Suitable for all levels of riders, these simple, yet comfortable Sport Waist Shorts provide the same level of support as bib shorts, but are more suitable for those who prefer a relaxed ride.
Buy it hereReport a Typo