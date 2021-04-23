SailGP kicks off 2nd season as sailors compete for $1 million prize
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 23, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
SailGP is the answer to a question you didn't know you were asking: What happens when the world's most talented sailors are put at the helm of super-charged catamarans, racing for a prize of $1 million?
This weekend, the best operators in the world will begin answering that question in the second season of SailGP. The organization began its operations in 2019 before pausing its plans for 2020 due to COVID-19.
But this year, the world's premier international sailing competition is back, and the crews are relying on AccuWeather forecasts to give them all the edge they need. The two entities announced the new partnership this week.
In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo New Zealand's Peter Burling, left, and Blair Tuke celebrate their 49er FX men gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The defending America's Cup champions and Olympic gold medalists have launched a New Zealand team in the SailGP global league. Two of the world's most accomplished sailors, will serve as co-CEOs of the Kiwi team, which will join the circuit during the rescheduled second season next year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue,File)
Elite sailors from eight countries will be taking part in the seven-race season, beginning on Friday, April 23, in Bermuda. From there, teams will travel around Europe for races in Italy, Great Britain, Denmark, France and Spain before a competition in New Zealand in January. After that, the Grand Final will be held in California, where teams will compete in the historic San Francisco Bay.
The defending champions from Australia, led by Tom Slingsby, will be back for season two along with some of the best sailers in the world such as Ben Aislin, who was recently signed by the British team, and New Zealander Peter Burling, a multi-time Olympic medalist and 2021 America's Cup winner. Along with them, the other teams competing will be from the United States, Denmark, France, Japan and Spain.
The opening race of the season, in Bermuda, has already showcased all the ways the sport is directly influenced by weather.
In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Oracle Team USA skipper and helmsman Jimmy Spithill, right, crosses the boat during the eighth race of America's Cup sailing competition against Emirates Team New Zealand, in Hamilton, Bermuda. Spithill has signed on as CEO and helmsman of the United States team in SailGP, giving the global league another former America's Cup champion in its stable of stars. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Caitlyn Gillespie is the important woman behind the timely forecasts that the organization and teams are depending on this season. She said that conditions for the island territory just weren't ideal for racing on Saturday, prompting officials to move the first day of racing up to Friday.
Gillespie said the season's schedule and variety of locations will not only be a test for the sailors, but also for her forecasting skills. The difference between water conditions off of an island like Bermuda compared to the conditions coming off the coast of a nation like Great Britain are massive.
For the opening race in Bermuda, winds, not surprisingly, are critical -- and Gillespie said the changing conditions meant wind would be scant on Saturday there, which prompted the rescheduled competition.
"I was waiting to see how the high-pressure system center will track in respect to the island," Gillespie said of monitoring the weather conditions. "With the latest guidance, unfortunately, what has been trending is a more direct overhead impact and unfortunately in those situations, that means no wind."
The sweet spots for conditions, she said, are average wind speeds between five and 23 knots, or about 6 mph and 26 mph. With Saturday's forecast calling for two to four knots, the teams just weren't going to have a fun time, she said.
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Oracle Team USA skipper and helmsman Jimmy Spithill stands alongside the America's Cup trophy, known as the "Auld Mug," before a news conference in Hamilton, Bermuda. Spithill has signed on as CEO and helmsman of the United States team in SailGP, giving the global league another former America's Cup champion in its stable of stars. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
"I’m sure 8-year-old Caitlyn is just like, 'Girl, you never would have known what was coming,'" Gillespie said. "Good thing you picked up that National Geographic book."
For Gillespie, the chance to piece together the daily forecasts for SailGP has been a dream come true. Growing up amid a sailing-enthusiast family, Gillespie has spent many of her years at the helm of catamarans, sailing some of the best waters the U.S. has to offer off the coast of Florida, in Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, and along the Charleston River.
Competing in both inshore and offshore racing, Gillespie said her longest race spanned nearly 500 miles, from Chicago to Port Huron.
That passion for sailing has spanned generations of Gillespies, fostered by her dad at their town's annual race from Port Huron to Mackinac Island.
"We’ve always owned boats," she said. "My grandfather owned a boat and, in my first Port Huron to Mackinac Island race, we had three generations of Gillespies on board and that was so special."
AccuWeather Meteorologist Caitlyn Gillespie, pictured here on a sail boat during her racing days.
Gillespie, who has worked with AccuWeather since 2019, continued racing all the way through college, where she competed at Florida State University and began applying her meteorology education to the sport. There, she would give the local regattas and competing teams daily weather briefings, building her passion for both facets.
Getting to prepare forecasts for SailGP has only boosted those passions even more.
"What was already my dream job, being a storm warning meteorologist -- this has just been taken that to a whole other level," she said. "That I get to spend my week diving in, day in and day out, truly just examining and meshing the two worlds that ultimately got me into meteorology."
Diving back into her passion of building weather forecasts for the SailGP season has also proved to be a learning experience for Gillespie. In some ways, forecasting weather events, either on land or on water, is philosophically coming from the same focuses.
Fundamentally, meteorologists are always looking at the weather synoptically, meaning the overall summarization or big picture focus. With marine forecasting, Gillespie said that focus still relies on the modeling tools that have proven reliable in all areas of meteorology.
Australia's boat crosses the finish line in the second fleet race of the SailGP series in Sydney, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
However, a big difference between marine and on-land forecasting, she said, is the lack of observational data. On land, resources like airports and mesonets [networks of weather data-collecting stations] provide those up-to-date pieces of data that are crucial. But, in the water, there are not nearly as many data points.
On the microscale, the factors that can influence marine forecasting and the details that the organization needs to make major decisions is a whole new field for Gillespie to grow in. There are countless components that can make a small basin, like the one by Bermuda, "tick."
"We’re talking sea to land breezes, thermal effects, thermal gradients from sea-surface temperature to boundary layer, sea-surface temperatures from land to sea, orographic effects," she said, listing off the cornucopia of ingredients she's been focusing on. "How is the terrain surrounding the basin that you’re sailing in? How deep is the water? Countless measures do go into what makes a smaller basin tick, ultimately. What really drives it?"
SailGP boats are bunched up shortly after the start of the first race of the SailGP in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Britain leads the standings after the opening day while Australia and Japan were tied for second with 23 points each. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Forecasting for the Bermuda race gave Gillespie her first challenge, as no synoptic pattern developed.
"This will be an interesting test for me to challenge my microscale forecasting," she said. "What really does happen? How big does a thermal gradient need to be to produce wind? Does it build on the left side of the course or the right side of the course?" she said of the many variables that need to be considered. "Those are all the finite things that take on an even deeper level."
Crucial to her forecasting success this season will be the case studies that she will be able to perform for the upcoming cities that will be hosting races. These locations, such as Christchurch, New Zealand, and Taranto, Italy, are some of the most famous sailing locations in the world and Gillespie said she is excited to learn what makes them the way they are.
One of the greatest benefits she said AccuWeather will be able to provide to the regattas and to SailGP will be the AccuWeather Sky Guard warnings, which provide up to twice as much advance notice and the most accurate, site-specific forecasts and warnings available.
Ahead of the Bermuda event, she said she had already had a chance to utilize those forecasting perks that AccuWeather provides and help SailGP make the organizational decisions they need to have a successful season. On Thursday morning, an AccuWeather-issued lightning warning helped keep both sailors and spectators safe.
"Safety is the number one concern with anything weather related, she said. "This is a really unique opportunity for the sailing community and the sailing world to get eyes on this amazing unique sport."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
The 2021-22 season
The dream come true
Difference between marine forecasting vs. on land
