Lightning delays Daytona 500, AccuWeather meteorologists warn more delays in store
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 14, 2021 4:10 PM EST
AccuWeather’s Dexter Henry looks at how NASCAR’s first Black female tire changer deals with the elements on race day.
The Daytona 500 NASCAR race was off to a slow start on Sunday as a lightning strike stopped the race for at least 30 minutes. Unfortunately for fans, AccuWeather meteorologists warn this most likely won’t be the only delay of the day.
"This storm about to hit them is intense and borderline severe, gusts to 50 mph are likely," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said at 3 p.m. EDT.
The same string of thunderstorms spawned a tornado that tore through a gated retirement community in Seminole, Florida, early on Sunday morning.
The car driven by Austin Dillon is pushed to the inspection area before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Attendance has been limited to 30,000 socially distanced fans, down from the 100,000 spectators that typically flock to Daytona International Speedway, due to COVID-19 restrictions; However, these weather delays will likely have fans in the stands and at home watching the weather radar as thunderstorms threaten to throw a wrench in the action-packed end to the weekend.
Lightning was detected in the area around 3:30 p.m. EDT, which put the race on hold. More delays are possible as rain moves in. The length of the delay depends significantly on the amount of rainfall and how quickly the track can be dried.
“Showers and thunderstorms are currently developing to the north and west of the racetrack,” Samuhel said.
At 4:52 p.m. EDT, the lightning alert for the area was lifted, however rain continued to pour in the area and additional lightning remains a risk, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.
Thunderstorms approaching the track around 3 p.m. EDT.
“Downpours are expected to move across the race track soon. There will be a threat for more showers and thunderstorms through 5 or 6 p.m. EDT, Samuhel said.
Thousands of fans are in attendance, so if any storm turns severe, they may have to evacuate the grandstands for the time being.
There can be more showers and thunderstorms through 7-8 p.m. EST even before this system pushes to the east, forecasters say.
Should officials decide they have to delay the race to Monday, more thunderstorms are in the forecast.
