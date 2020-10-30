Essential gear for cycling in winter conditions
Many challenges arise when cycling in the winter season, not the least of which can be harsh weather. It's essential to invest in the right tools to keep you protected from the elements, and equipment to ensure your safety and visibility, especially as it gets darker earlier in the late afternoon.
We've gathered some essential winter cycling gear below -- everything from headlights to cycling boots and cycling apparel.
Fiandre NoRain Pro Bib Tight - Men's
$220.00
Featuring two folds of material on leading panels, which increase thermal protection, this high-performance garment is crafted from NoRain fabric, which lets water bead up and then roll off. The brushed backing preserves body heat when temperatures are harsh. Due to the lack of the membrane, this is a very breathable pair of tights while remaining waterproof. You can easily layer with other clothing due to the material being lightweight and thin.
C3 Gore Windstopper Thermo Jacket - Women's
$179.95
This thermojacket is the perfect defense against wind. Soft to the touch, breathable and lightweight, this fleece has a lining that raises comfort levels. It also features a high collar and elastic cuffs with thumbholes so you can secure your positioning on your bike. To ensure vehicles can see you, there's reflective trim following the base of the jacket.
Bontrager Velocis Subzero Softshell Cycling Jacket
$164.99
This cycling jacket is crafted from softshell fabric, and is water- and wind-proof to provide the ultimate protection this winter. Have easy access to your phone, keys or wallet with the open back pockets with built-in stretch, or be a bit more secure and zip them up in the rear security pocket. There are thermal inserts beneath the arm which allow breathability.
Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Headlight
$99.99
With the early-dark nights, it's crucial to ensure your visibility. This 800-lumen headlight adjusts to ambient lighting with Garmin Edge computers. With five settings -- high, medium, low, day flash, and night flash -- plus 270 degrees of visibility, you can be sure you're always visible. It also meets IPX-7 waterproofing standards, meaning it's fully submersible.
45NRTH Ragnarok Cycling Boots - Men's
$195.00
These cycling boots feature a hook-and-loop neoprene ankle style, plus the BOA closure system, allowing micro-adjustments to create a comfortable and secure fit. The waterproof membrane protects your feet from the rain and any water flicked up from the surface as you pedal.
Gore Wear C5 Gore-Tex Glove - Men's
$79.95
A pair of cycling gloves during the coldest season is essential. GoreTex has built itself a reputation for keeping the rider's hands warm and protected. This particular pair is crafted from polyamide, and elastane shell stretches with you, and with pre-structured fingers drastically reduces bunching. You can easily take the gloves on and off with the hook and loop closure, but if you're using your phone, you won't need to take your gloves off due to the touchscreen capabilities.
More to Consider: