Chicago NBA game postponed after warm, humid day creates slick court

Rare conditions aligned to create slippery condensation on the basketball court, forcing Thursday night's game in Chicago to be postponed.

Copied

At the United Center in Chicago, a wet and slippery basketball court forces the postponement of the Bulls vs. Heat game. Video shows crews attempting to dry the floor amid weather-related moisture concerns.

An NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat was postponed Thursday night after condensation formed on the court, making the playing surface unsafe.

Officials spent approximately 90 minutes attempting to resolve the issue, including adjusting the arena’s air conditioning and repeatedly sweeping the floor with mops and towels, before the league called the game, according to ESPN.

The slick conditions were caused by a combination of warm, humid weather outside and the ice underneath the court used for NHL games.

"The weather in Chicago on Thursday was quite warm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said. Temperatures reached 60 degrees, well above the historical average of 32 degrees. "Additionally, there was a lot of rain," Simmers said, which added to the humidity.

United Center employees try to dry the court before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Condensation-related postponements are rare in the NBA, but they have happened several times in recent years under similar conditions.

"During the 2016-17 season, games in Minnesota and Philadelphia were postponed by condensation under similar circumstances: a warm day in a cold-weather city, following an event on ice in the arena," ESPN said.

A new date for the matchup between Chicago and Miami has yet to be announced.