2023 Open Championship: Weather conditions to worsen for golfers this weekend

AccuWeather forecasters expect rain, gusty winds and perhaps even lightning to impact play during the final two rounds of The Open Championship this weekend at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in northwestern England.

The 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England kicked off with great weather for the opening round on Thursday, but the forecast will go downhill this weekend, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

A storm moving in from the North Atlantic will spread rain and gusty winds across the United Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday, which will result in less-than-ideal conditions for golfers competing for the Claret Jug.

The dreary forecast stands in stark contrast to the weather conditions experienced during the opening round on Thursday, when it was sunny and comfortable in the low to mid-60s F (mid- to upper 10s C) at the course, which sits on the Wirral Peninsula in Hoylake near Liverpool, overlooking the Irish Sea.

United States' Brian Harman looks at his putt on the 17th green during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Conditions began to deteriorate a bit during the second round on Friday when more clouds arrived, the breeze picked up and some rain showers reached the area. According to AccuWeather forecasters, this was just an appetizer for what is ahead this weekend.

"Cloudy and damp conditions are in store for most of England and Wales into Saturday and Sunday, including at Royal Liverpool," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny. "Periods of rain can be expected most of the weekend, with an increase in humidity, as well."

While professional golfers can adjust their game when it rains, dealing with strong winds is an additional obstacle. The wind will likely become a significant factor for the final two rounds.

"The winds will pick up as the storm and associated frontal boundaries move through," added Glenny. "Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph (15-35 km/h) and gusts as high as 25 mph (40 km/h) can occur."

Glenny also pointed out that there is a chance of some thunder and lightning, as there could be enough energy in the atmosphere to produce thunderstorms. While the chance of that occurring is low, if it does, it could force a stoppage in play.

With moist conditions anticipated, golfers will need to adjust their short game. After taking on hours of rain, greens will slow dramatically, and bounces on fairways won't be as robust as during the opening rounds when it was drier.

If play ends up being delayed and the final round goes into Sunday evening, conditions are expected to improve, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

"By Sunday evening, showers will begin to taper off across northern Wales and west-central England," said Glenny.

If necessary, play can continue deep into each evening this weekend at Royal Liverpool, since sunset doesn't occur until after 9 p.m., local time.

Temperatures for the rest of the tournament, and across England as a whole, will remain near or slightly below historical averages for late July, said Glenny. High temperatures on both days this weekend will be in the mid-60s F (upper 10s C).

The U.K. will continue to avoid the deadly and record-setting heat that will sear parts of southern Europe into next week.

Spectators brave the rain to watch a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The Open Championship, which ends golf's major schedule each year with a tournament at one of several rotating courses in the U.K., is notorious for bad weather since the courses are exposed to the often-harsh elements experienced along the country's coasts.

Earlier this week, during practice rounds, rounds of rain dampened golfers and spectators alike and led to slow greens during the opening round on Thursday.

