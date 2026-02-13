Vulcan rocket launches successfully despite booster burn-through

The rocket, carrying a classified payload for Space Force, launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 4:22 a.m. EST.

United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Pat Benic/UPI)

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket launched successfully Thursday morning while experiencing an issue with its booster.

An apparent burn-through could be seen near the nozzle of the rocket's fuel booster about 20 seconds after liftoff. Despite this, the Vulcan Centaur's launch was a success.

"We had an observation early during the flight on one of the four solid rocket motors," ULA posted on X. "The team is currently reviewing the data."

ULA's Vulcan prepares for a Space Force launch on Launch Complex 41 just before sunset at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Pat Benic/UPI)

The launch marks the beginning of the USSF-87 mission. The mission is to collect data to support U.S. Space Command surveillance, U.S. Space Force says. The satellites communicate with Air Force Satellite Control Network ground stations.

Thursday's payloads include two satellites used for the United States' Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program.

Since the program started in 2014, six spacecraft have been put into place.

"They provide 'neighborhood watch' services in the geostationary Earth arena, improving flight safety for all spacefaring nations operating in orbit," Space Force said in a statement.

Thursday's launch marked the beginning of the Vulcan Centaur's fourth mission to space.