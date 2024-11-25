U.S. and Mexico to foster space, STEM partnerships

"These discussions will emphasize expanding cooperation in space science, with particular focus on Mexico's growing astronomy programs," NASA said.

Cooperation on astronomy and STEM initiatives is the focus of a meeting between NASA and Mexican officials that started Sunday. (Photo Credits: UPI Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher) | License Photo)

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and Mexico will strengthen partnerships in astronomy and astrophysics research, and look for opportunities to cooperate on economic, educational, and science, technology, engineering, and math initiatives, NASA announced.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, were in Mexico City Sunday, the start of a multi-day trip designed to further previous collaborative efforts and "advance scientific and technological collaboration between the United States and Mexico," NASA said in a statement.

Melroy is scheduled to meet with Mexican government officials, including the secretariat-designate for Science, Technology, Humanities, and Innovation. She and Fox plan to meet with academic, industry, and scientific institutional leaders.

The administration said this visit is part of NASA's commitment to advancing international cooperation in space and science globally, part of the efforts of its Office of International and Interagency Relations Mission.