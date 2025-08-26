SpaceX scrubs 10th Starship test flight due to weather

The launch was called off after some clouds violated SpaceX's "anvil rule."

A fully fueled SpaceX Super Heavy Booster and Starship spacecraft stand on Launch Complex 1 as mission managers have decided to postpone the launch attempt for a second time at Starbase, Texas, on Monday. Weather issues were the cause of the scrub. (Photo by Joe Marino/UPI)

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed a second attempt to launch its 10th Starship test flight Monday night from Starbase, Texas, due to weather.

The launch was called off after some clouds violated SpaceX's "anvil rule." The first launch attempt Sunday was scrubbed over a technical issue.

"Abort out and we will be done for the day. Sad news, not going to launch today. Weather got in the way," SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said, less than a minute before liftoff. SpaceX had been counting down to launch Starship's tenth test flight at 8 p.m. EDT.

At the start of Monday's launch window, weather was 55% favorable for liftoff, according to a post on X.

"We've been dodging around some weather that is currently the biggest threat to the launch today, as we're at about 70% probability of violations of liftoff," Huot said later, before the launch was scrubbed. Huot said the clouds violated the company's "anvil rule," which means an increased risk that the rocket could trigger a lightening strike.

The Starship team targeted Tuesday for its next launch attempt, but the next available window to fly has not yet been determined.

SpaceX's scrubbed launches of Starship's tenth test flight come two months after losing Starship on its ninth flight test in June.

"After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability," SpaceX said in a statement, as it prepared for Monday's launch.

SpaceX's first attempt to launch its 10th test flight was supposed to happen Sunday night in Boca Chica, Texas, but that flight was also scrubbed. It was to be the fourth launch of the year of Starship, the largest rocket on Earth and the successor to SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

"Standing down from today's 10th flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," the company said Sunday in a post on X.

Once SpaceX successfully launches Starship's tenth test flight, the primary test objectives for the booster will focus on its landing burn, which will use unique engine configurations. One of the three center engines used for the final phase of landing will be intentionally disabled to gather data on the ability for a backup engine from the middle ring to complete a landing burn, according to SpaceX. The booster will then transition to only two center engines for the end of the landing burn, entering a full hover while still above the ocean surface, followed by shutdown and drop into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Starship upper stage will target multiple in-space objectives, including the deployment of eight Starlink simulators, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. The Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and are expected to be destroyed on entry.

A relight of a single Raptor engine while in space is also planned, the company said.

The test includes several experiments to enable Starship's upper stage to return to the launch site. The flight is testing several tile materials to find vulnerable areas and test the tiles.

The last time SpaceX attempted to test the Starship, Flight 9 in June, it exploded during a preflight procedure on the launch pad. Flight 8, on March 6, lost contact minutes after launch, and Flight 7 exploded shortly after launch.

Flight tests continue to provide valuable information to inform the design of the next generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, SpaceX said.

"With production ramping up inside Starfactory at Starbase alongside new launch and test infrastructure actively being built in Texas and Florida, Starship is poised to continue iterating toward a rapidly and fully reusable launch system," the statement said.

Earlier Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla., loaded with 5,000 pounds cargo for the International Space Station. It was the 50th Dragon capsule mission to the ISS and the 33rd resupply mission to the space station.