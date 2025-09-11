NASA student challenge seeks ideas for builder robots on the moon

The challenge comes as the space agency gears up for future lunar activity as part of its Artemis program.

Copied

On Monday, NASA (Florida's Kennedy Space Center seen in April) said its annual public Lunabotic challenge is one of several student challenges related to Artemis, and that next year's seeks mechanical robots with an ability to construct berms out of lunar regolith on the Moon’s surface. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday announced its 2026 Lunabotics challenge that seeks a team or person to create a robot able to move about and build things on the moon's surface.

The challenge comes as the space agency gears up for future lunar activity as part of its Artemis program.

NASA officials said its annual challenge -- held since 2010 -- is one of several student challenges associated with Artemis, and that next year's event seeks mechanical robots with an ability to construct berms out of lunar regolith by using loose, fragmental material found on the moon's surface.

"We are excited to continue the Lunabotics competition for universities as NASA develops new moon-to-Mars technologies for the Artemis program," Robert Mueller, senior technologist at NASA, said in a statement.

Officials at America's space agency said berms will be critical during lunar missions as blast protection during landings and launches. They added that, among other uses, berms also will play a role in shading for cryogenic propellant tank farms and radiation shielding around nuclear power plants.

"Excavating and moving regolith is a fundamental need to build infrastructure on the moon and Mars, and this competition creates 21st century skills in the future workforce," said Mueller, also co-founder and chief judge of the Lunabotics competition.

NASA said the competition will provide hands-on experiences in computer coding, engineering, manufacturing, fabricating and other crucial tech skills.

Officials will notify selected teams to begin the challenge, the top 10 teams will be invited to bring their robot creations to the final competition in Florida in May at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Artemis Arena.

The team scoring the most points will receive the Lunabotics Grand Prize and participate in an exhibition-style event at NASA Kennedy.

An in-person qualifying event will be held May 12-17 at the University of Central Florida's Space Institute's Lab in Orlando.

The NASA challenge launched Monday comes after last week's announcement that a separate NASA competition is seeking a special space wheel in a design by an American inventor or team.

Meanwhile, interested participants can submit applications via NASA's portal starting Monday and find other information in the challenge guidebook.