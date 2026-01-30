NASA delays Artemis II wet dress rehearsal citing weather

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket stands on Complex 39B on Monday. Engineers and technicians are preparing the rocket for its upcoming launch which is scheduled for no earlier than February 8 after a weather-related delay. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Frigid temperatures have delayed NASA's preparations for its wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis II launch, the space agency announced Friday.

NASA was expected to begin the tanking operation Saturday night in preparation for a possible Feb. 6 or Feb. 7 launch date, but those "are no longer viable opportunities," a release said.

The agency now expects to set Monday as the tanking day with an earliest possible launch set for Feb. 8 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Tanking operations involve loading propellants into a fuel tank near the launch pad. The outdoor temperature plays a crucial role in that process -- it can't be below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 30 consecutive minutes. The overall average temperature must be above 41 degrees for the rehearsal and launch, WESH-TV in Orlando, Fla., reported.

AccuWeather forecasters said temperatures were expected to plummet this weekend to levels not seen since 1966 in some areas. Temperatures between 20 degrees to 30 degrees were expected Sunday morning in Cape Canaveral.

"Adjusting the timeline for the rest will position NASA for success during the rehearsal, as the expected weather this weekend would violate launch conditions," a release from NASA said.

NASA's Artemis II crew Jeremy Hansen (L), Christina Koch, Victor Glover (2nd-R) and Reid Wiseman respond to questions from the media as NASA's Space Launch System rocket is transported from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. on January 17. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

In the meantime, the Artemis II crew members are expected to stay in quarantine in Houston. The crew includes Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist.

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission aboard its deep space rocket, the Space Launch System, and Orion spacecraft. It's the second flight of the SLS and the first crewed mission near the moon since 1972.

Over 10 days, Artemis II will travel around the moon and back to Earth as the crew tests whether the spacecraft operates as it should in deep space. The long-term goal of the Artemis program is reestablish a human presence on the moon in preparation for the ultimate aim of putting a human on Mars.

NASA has shared a live stream of the launch pad on YouTube as it prepares for the wet dress rehearsal launch.