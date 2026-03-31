A view of sleeping bags inside of an Orion spacecraft on Earth. (CSA/NASA)

The start of the Artemis II mission has been extremely busy for the four astronauts on their way around the moon, having only two opportunities to nap in their first 30 hours in space. The inside of the Orion spacecraft has about the same amount of room as two minivans, but the astronauts have plenty of room to get some rest.

“It’s more comfortable than you would think,” NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman said. Each crew member has a different area in the spacecraft where they rest and use sleeping bags to prevent them from floating around. But even for a seasoned astronaut like Wiseman, who has spent over 160 days living in space, sleeping without gravity takes some getting used to.

“Every time I was dozing off last night, I had that image that I was tripping off a curb and I was waking myself up,” Wiseman said.

It’s not just getting used to sleeping without gravity, but the climate controls in Orion.

“It is quite cold,” NASA astronaut Victor Glover said. “We’re wishing we had the lower temperature sleeping bags with us.” Houston has been working with the astronauts to adjust the fans and the internal temperature of the spacecraft to make it more comfortable for sleeping, an issue they didn’t have to work through during the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon in 2022.

Watch Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen break down the crew sleeping arrangements in this video recorded before liftoff: