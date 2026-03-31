NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon since the Apollo era has come to a successful close, with Artemis II astronauts splashing down on April 10 at 8:07 p.m. ET in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, launched April 1 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

On Monday, April 6, the crew swung around the far side of the moon during a historic flyby. At 1:56 p.m. ET, Artemis II surpassed the human spaceflight distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, then pushed even farther — reaching a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth around 7 p.m.

After traveling nearly 700,000 miles through space, the mission concluded Friday evening with a successful splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

Follow below for a full recap and key moments from the Artemis II mission:

The Orion splashes down in the Pacific Ocean at 8:07 p.m. ET on April 10, 2026 concluding the Artemis II mission. (Image: NASA) Orion splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, capping a nearly 700,000-mile mission and marking the first astronaut moon flyby in half a century. “What a journey! We are stable one, four green crew members,” NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman said after landing, referring to the upright spacecraft and the healthy astronauts on board. NASA and U.S. Navy recovery teams are moving in on the capsule, preparing to assist the astronauts onto a raft before they are lifted by helicopter to the USS John P. Murtha. All four astronauts will undergo medical evaluations aboard the Navy ship before returning to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The first set of parachutes, known as drogues, deployed and now the main parachutes are deployed to slow the spacecraft down right before splashdown. Orion's drogue parachutes deployed.

A graphic visualization shows the Orion crew module separating from the European service module ahead of Artemis II re-entry on April 10, 2026. (Image: NASA) Right now, the Orion crew module’s heat shield is enduring extreme conditions as the spacecraft races through Earth’s atmosphere 400,000 feet above the ocean, facing temperatures near 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA’s flight dynamics team estimates Orion will reach speeds of about Mach 33, or about 25,300 mph during atmospheric entry. While the astronauts are shielded from the intense heat, they are experiencing up to 3.9 Gs during re-entry. Mission control and the crew are also in a planned communication blackout as plasma builds around the capsule. Next, drogue parachutes will deploy, slowing Orion from about 300 mph to roughly 17 mph before splashdown.

Astronauts aboard Orion have been given anti-nausea medication as they prepare for landing, helping ease the body’s transition back to Earth’s gravity. NASA Flight Surgeon Dr. Rick Scheuring said that even highly trained crew members can feel the effects of re-entry after spending about 10 days in a low-gravity environment. Scheuring described the return as something that can feel like “a car crash,” as the body rapidly readjusts during descent and after splashdown. The human body is “very dynamic,” he said, and must quickly adapt once back in a full-gravity environment.

Conditions remain favorable for splashdown, with wave heights, cloud cover and rain all within acceptable limits, according to NASA’s latest weather briefing.

Meanwhile, the astronauts have suited up for landing as Orion continues its return to Earth. The Artemis II astronauts in their space suits ahead of landing in the Orion spacecraft on April 10, 2026. (Image: NASA)

Earth seen from the Artemis II Orion spacecraft about 17,000 miles above the planet on April 10, 2026, about 2 hours before the astronauts are set to splashdown. (Image: NASA) Astronauts aboard Orion are getting a vivid look at Earth ahead of re-entry, with the planet’s glow lighting up the cabin.



NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman described the scene as observed by Christina Koch through one of the spacecraft’s windows.



“Houston, Christina’s got an amazing view of home planet out the side hatch window, and it’s lighting up the cabin, and it’s got a bright blue hue to it. It’s beautiful,” Wiseman said.



The bright blue glow of Earth illuminated the interior of the spacecraft as the crew continued its journey home, now less than 17,000 nautical miles from the planet.

The much-talked-about Orion toilet has been shut down ahead of re-entry and splashdown. Artemis II is the first lunar mission with a functioning toilet, but NASA astronaut Christina Koch had to fix it on the first flight day, and another issue was later corrected by mission controllers.

NASA is adjusting its approach for Artemis II after lessons learned from the uncrewed Artemis I mission, aiming to reduce stress on Orion’s heat shield during re-entry.



Instead of the “skip” re-entry used during Artemis I — where the spacecraft dipped in and out of Earth’s atmosphere — Orion will follow a more direct path. This change is designed to limit the strain on the protective shield that guards astronauts from extreme heat.



Even with the modified trajectory, Orion is still expected to endure temperatures near 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it plunges back toward Earth.



The entire re-entry sequence will last just over 13 minutes and includes a roughly 6-minute communications blackout between mission control and the crew.



The photo below shows the planned re-entry corridor in the Pacific Ocean. The Artemis II splashdown corridor in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, 2026. (Image: NASA)

A view of Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 10, 2026. (NASA) NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are just hours away from returning to Earth after their history-making mission around the moon. They started their day at 11:35 a.m. EDT, when they woke up to the song “Run to the Water” by Live, which was selected by the crew. At 2:53 p.m. EDT, Orion’s engines will ignite to refine its path for atmospheric entry. “During the maneuver, the spacecraft will make precise adjustments to stay on its targeted course home,” NASA said. Live coverage of the crew’s return will begin at 6:30 p.m., with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean targeted for 8:07 p.m.

People watch as NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) With the Artemis II mission nearing its completion, NASA is already looking ahead to the next phase of the Artemis program. “The Artemis III mission will launch crew in the Orion spacecraft on top of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket to test rendezvous and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial spacecraft needed to land astronauts on the Moon,” NASA explained. The upcoming mission will stay in low Earth orbit and will not journey to the moon, but it will serve as a critical dress rehearsal for future trips to the moon, including the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17. Artemis III is scheduled to launch in 2027, and a crew has yet to be announced.

The Artemis II astronauts are about to return home, with the Orion spacecraft scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 p.m. EDT on Friday. Shortly before reaching Earth’s atmosphere, Orion will reach top speeds of 23,864 mph, and will slow down to roughly 20 mph by the time it reaches the waters of the Pacific. “As Orion descends through about 400,000 feet, the spacecraft will enter a planned sixâminute communications blackout at 7:53 p.m. as plasma forms around the capsule during peak heating,” NASA said. “The crew is expected to experience up to 3.9 Gs in a nominal landing profile.” Infographic featuring the Artemis II Orion lofted entry sequence. (NASA) Orion’s first parachute will deploy when it is around 22,000 feet above the ocean, with the three main parachutes unfurling when it is at an altitude of 6,000 feet. Infographic displaying the Artemis II Orion parachute sequence. (NASA) “Within two hours after splashdown, the crew will be extracted from Orion and flown to the USS John P. Murtha,” NASA said. “Recovery teams will retrieve the crew using helicopters, and once aboard the ship, the astronauts will undergo postâmission medical evaluations before returning to shore to board an aircraft bound for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.” NASA’s live coverage of the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Thursday marks the final full day in space for the Artemis II astronauts, who began their day with a wake-up song by Charley Crockett, “Lonesome Drifter.” Just before it enters Earth’s atmosphere, Orion will top out at 23,864 mph.



NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will spend the day preparing for their return by stowing equipment and conducting a return trajectory correction burn. This image from video provided by NASA shows the Artemis II crew, from left, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen as they answer media questions during a video conference Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (NASA via AP)



The forecast remains favorable for a safe splashdown in the Pacific on Friday evening.



“It is still expected to be relatively calm for the splashdown and recovery of Artemis II Friday afternoon. A storm that is going to be impacting northern and central California with rain and thunderstorms will stay far enough away that it will remain dry for splashdown with just some clouds,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. “There could be a shower or two at night in the splashdown zone, after the recovery is over. Waves are expected to be around 3-4 feet with wind gusts will stay below the 25 knot criteria for the recovery boats.”

The USS John P. Murtha is off the coast of Southern California waiting the return of the Orion spacecraft, which is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday evening. The ship is equipped with an amphibious transport dock, which is ideal for recovering spacecraft. “The platform gives NASA the ability to recover the Orion space capsule and collect critical data to help ensure it’s ready to recover the astronauts and capsule during future Artemis missions,” the Navy said. 🚨📰 #USNAVY UPDATE: USS John P. Murtha to support NASA's Artemis II mission



SAN DIEGO – Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is slated to serve as the recovery ship for the Orion spacecraft and its crew upon their return from the historic Artemis II… pic.twitter.com/eMUDr04rhP — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 8, 2026 AccuWeather is predicting favorable conditions for splashdown with waves of 3-5 feet, west-southwest winds of 7-14 mph and temperatures in the low 60s.

Each day aboard Artemis II, astronauts are starting their mornings with a custom wake-up song — a long-standing NASA tradition designed to boost morale in space.



The playlist spans genres from pop to R&B. Selections so far include Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” Young & Sick’s “Sleepyhead” and “Good Morning” by Mandisa and TobyMac.



Wednesday's wake up song was "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie.



NASA has compiled the songs into a public Spotify playlist, offering a glimpse into the crew’s daily routine. With three more days remaining in the mission, a few more tracks are still set to debut before the astronauts return home.

The Artemis II crew captured this photo of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The Milky Way’s elegant spiral structure is dominated by just two arms wrapping off the ends of a central bar of stars. Spanning more than 100,000 light-years, Earth is located along one of the galaxy’s spiral arms, about halfway from the center. (Credit: NASA) Artemis II astronauts captured a breathtaking view of our home galaxy, offering a rare perspective from deep space. The image showcases the Milky Way stretching across the darkness, its structure both vast and delicately defined.



The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, meaning its shape is anchored by a central bar of stars with two primary arms sweeping outward from each end. In this photo, that elegant structure is on full display. Spanning more than 100,000 light-years, the Milky Way contains billions of stars, planets, and other celestial objects. Somewhere within that immense system lies Earth, positioned along one of the spiral arms about halfway from the galaxy’s center.



Few humans will ever see a view like this in person. On Earth, only about 20 to 30% of the world’s population can see the Milky Way from where they live due to light pollution.

The Artemis II crew – (clockwise from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover – pause for a group photo with their zero gravity indicator "Rise," inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. (Image credit: NASA) On Flight Day 7 of NASA’s Artemis II mission, the Orion spacecraft began its journey back to Earth after completing its lunar flyby, marking a shift from outbound travel to return operations.

The day’s key milestone was the first return trajectory correction burn. Lasting about 15 seconds, the engine firing refined Orion’s path along its free-return trajectory, ensuring the spacecraft remains precisely on course for Earth. This is the first of three planned burns to fine-tune the return.

With the flyby complete, the crew focused on reviewing and documenting observations from their time near the moon while details remained fresh. These debriefs help capture insights from the mission’s closest approach.

The schedule also included routine spacecraft checks and planned downlink of data to teams on the ground, supporting continued monitoring of Orion’s systems.

As the spacecraft heads home, Flight Day 7 marked a transition into the final phase of the mission. The crew balanced operational tasks with rest as they prepare for the days ahead, which will include additional trajectory adjustments and system evaluations leading up to reentry and splashdown.

After swinging around the moon and capturing breathtaking pictures of Earth’s celestial companion, the four astronauts are starting their journey home. On Tuesday, Orion left the lunar sphere of influence, meaning the spacecraft is now feeling stronger gravitational effects from the Earth rather than the moon. We anticipate that the Orion spacecraft has now departed the lunar sphere of influence — this is when the gravitational pull of the Moon is stronger than the gravitational pull of Earth.



The Artemis II crew are headed home. Splashdown will take place on Friday, April 10. pic.twitter.com/uZC3YZf45N — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 7, 2026 In a few hours, Orion will take the next major milestone in its mission when it fires up its engines. “Marking their first push home, Orion’s thrusters are planned to ignite at 9:03 p.m. for the first of three return trajectory correction burns. This maneuver will adjust the spacecraft’s path and refine Orion’s course toward Earth,” NASA said. Orion is scheduled to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday evening.

NASA’s record-breaking astronauts are homeward bound, with all eyes on the weather conditions for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean this Friday.



AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting favorable weather to welcome NASA’s Artemis II crew home as their historic mission ends.



After a roughly 10-day journey around the moon, the Orion spacecraft is scheduled to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere at nearly 25,000 mph before descending by parachute into waters off the coast of San Diego around 5 p.m. PDT. The timing and location of splashdown can shift slightly as the mission progresses, but current projections place recovery operations in a relatively calm stretch of the eastern Pacific.



Conditions in the splashdown zone are expected to be favorable, with manageable seas and limited weather hazards, both key factors for ensuring a safe return for astronauts and recovery crews. Calm winds and lower wave heights are especially critical, as rough seas could complicate both the capsule’s landing and the U.S. Navy-led retrieval effort waiting nearby.

NASA released incredible images taken from the Orion spacecraft as astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen and Pilot Victor Glover flew farther away from the Earth than any human has before. The newly-released images show the moon eclipsing the Earth, a view that can only be witnessed from the far side of the moon. As the Artemis II crew came close to passing behind the Moon, they captured this image of a crescent Earth setting on the moon. (NASA) The Sun beginning to peek out from behind the Moon as the eclipse transitions out of totality, captured from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. (NASA) The astronauts were ready for this moment with eclipse glasses, identical to what millions of people used for the solar eclipses visible across North America in 2023 and 2024. “This was the first use of eclipse glasses at the Moon to safely view a solar eclipse,” NASA said. The Artemis II crew uses eclipse viewers to protect their eyes at key moments during the solar eclipse they experienced during their lunar flyby.(NASA)

As the world awaits more views from Artemis II’s lunar flyby, NASA and the White House shared a first batch of images Tuesday morning. One shows Earthset as seen from the far side of the moon — a perspective few humans have ever seen.



"The image is reminiscent of the iconic Earthrise image taken by astronaut Bill Anders 58 years earlier as the Apollo 8 crew flew around the Moon," NASA said. Earth seen from the other side of the moon by the Artemis II astronauts on April 6, 2026. (Image: NASA) Another captures a solar eclipse witnessed only by the astronauts on Monday, showing totality from lunar orbit. From lunar orbit, the Moon eclipses the Sun as seen by the Artemis II astronauts on April 6, 2026 during a lunar flyby. (Image: NASA)

The Artemis II crew experienced a rare solar eclipse Monday after emerging from the far side of the moon, offering a view no one else on Earth could see in person.

As Orion remained in darkness on the live video feed, the four astronauts observed the partial eclipse firsthand, wearing protective glasses during peak phases.

The contrast between the spacecraft’s shadowed exterior and the crew’s vantage point highlighted just how unique the moment was. “It is quite an impressive sight,” NASA astronaut Victor Glover said. He came back a few minutes later to add: "What we're seeing, we're just not picking up with the cameras ... this just went sci-fi ... unreal." 🌞🌕🧑‍🚀



Right now, the Orion capsule is passing behind the Moon, so the Sun is entirely eclipsed from their perspective. During this time, they will view a mostly darkened Moon and will use the opportunity to analyze the solar corona. pic.twitter.com/PWDPfZKxGh — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

"Earthrise" as seen by the Orion spacecraft and the Artemis II crew after emerging from behind the moon on April 6, 2026, following a 40-minute planned communication blackout. (Image: NASA)

After about 40 minutes without contact, communication has been restored between NASA and the Artemis II crew as the Orion spacecraft emerged from the far side of the moon. “Integrity, we have you,” mission control said as contact was reestablished. “Houston, we have you the same and it is so great to hear from Earth again,” NASA astronaut Christina Koch replied. The temporary loss of signal was expected due to limitations of the Deep Space Network while Orion traveled behind the moon. Contact resumed as planned once the spacecraft returned to view of Earth. During the blackout, the astronauts reached a historic milestone, traveling 252,756 miles from Earth — the farthest distance humans have ever journeyed from our home planet. The previous record of 248,655 miles was set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970. This marks the start of the journey home for the crew with a splashdown about four days from now.

As the Orion spacecraft moves to the far side of the moon, the Artemis II crew is entering a planned loss of signal (LOS) with Earth that will last about 40 minutes.



During this time, communication between the astronauts and mission control will be temporarily cut off due to the limits of the Deep Space Network. "As we prepare to go out of radio communication, we’re still going to feel your love from Earth," NASA Astronaut Victor Glover said ahead of LOS. "And to all of you down there on Earth and around Earth, we love you, from the Moon. We will see you on the other side." Contact is expected to resume around 7:25 p.m. ET as Orion returns to a position where signals can reach Earth again.



While the blackout is routine and anticipated, it marks a tense stretch for those closely following the mission. Families of the astronauts, gathered at mission control in Houston, are waiting through the quiet period as the spacecraft continues its journey behind the moon.

In this view of the Moon, the near side, is visible at the top half of the Moon disk. It is identifiable by the dark splotches. The large crater that appears below the lava flows, dark in the center, is Orientale basin, a nearly 600-mile-wide crater that straddles the Moon’s near and far sides as is partly visible from Earth on the edge of the Moon. In this image, we have a full view of the crater. Everything below the crater is the far side, the hemisphere we don’t get to see from Earth because the Moon rotates on its axis at the same rate that it orbits round us. (Image: NASA) The four astronauts are working in teams of two, with one pair at the windows observing the moon for the science team on Earth while the other supports operations inside the cabin. After the first observation period, NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch rotated roles with NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Koch described subtle color variations across the lunar surface, noting shades of brown and blue that are likely only visible to the human eye. “I just had an overwhelming sense of looking at the moon,” she said after her turn at the window. “Something just drew me into the lunar landscape and it became real.” "It was hard to speak," Glover said when he looked through the zoom lens. He said he felt like he was "walking around" down on the moon. The crew has also reported seeing both Earth and the moon at once, with our home planet appearing as a faint crescent more than 250,000 miles away. A planned communication blackout is set to begin at 6:44 p.m. EDT as the spacecraft moves behind the far side of the moon, lasting about 40 minutes.

The forecast off the Southern California coast looks good so far for Friday’s splashdown of the Artemis II capsule, AccuWeather Meteorologist John Feerick says. Mission controllers and recovery crews at sea will be watching conditions closely up to splashdown. NASA says there can be no rain or thunderstorms within 30 nautical miles of the recovery site. "Conditions are expected to be relatively calm, with modest west-southwest winds and manageable 3- to 5-foot waves. There is currently a 20% chance of a shower Friday afternoon. The risk of lightning is low," Feerick said. "Waves should be under 6 feet, and winds need to stay below 25 knots for the recovery boats. The slight chance of a shower and wave heights are the main weather variables to watch," he added.

NASA astronaut and Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman shows "heart hands" for the camera after hearing his daughters were watching from mission control. (Image: NASA) It’s official: the four-person American and Canadian astronaut crew has surpassed the Apollo 13 record for the farthest distance traveled by humans. Artemis II passed the 248,655-mile mark set in 1970 just before 2 p.m. ET. Moments after the milestone, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen said the crew had begun suggesting names for “fresh craters” spotted on the moon earlier in the day. One feature along the boundary between the near side and far side was proposed to be named after Carroll, the late wife of NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, who died of cancer in 2020 as plans for the mission were taking shape. The crew of Artemis II made history on April 6 as they passed on the far side of the moon, observing previously unseen craters and proposing a name to forever memorialize commander Reid Wiseman’s wife. Shortly before the record was broken, Wiseman learned his daughters and other family members were watching from the mission control viewing deck. He formed a heart with his hands toward the camera and showed a bracelet made by his daughters that he is wearing throughout the mission. NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman is pictured with his late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman. In the background is a photo of the moon taken by the Artemis II crew on April 6, 2026. (Image: Wiseman family/NASA)

This fully illuminated view of the moon shows the near side on the right, marked by dark patches of ancient lava flows from its early volcanic history.



The image also captures the massive Orientale basin and parts of the far side — regions not visible from Earth because the moon rotates at the same rate it orbits our planet. An image of the moon as seen by the Artemis II crew on April 6, 2026. (Image: NASA) Another image collage shows NASA astronaut Christina Koch, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronaut Victor Glover gazing at the moon through the Orion window. From left to right: NASA astronaut Kristina Koch, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronaut Victor Glover look at the moon out the Orion spacecraft window. (Image: NASA) The crew is making final preparations inside the Orion cabin for the flyby, including dimming the lights to create ideal photography conditions. The astronauts also have a pre-determined list of geology targets on the moon, selected by the science team, to guide their observations. Meanwhile, in mission control, the Artemis II science team in Houston is eager to hear the crew’s real-time observations of lunar geology.

Astronaut James A. Lovell Jr., commander of the Apollo 13 lunar landing mission, pauses for a quick photo while training for the Apollo 13 mission. (Image: NASA) Shortly after waking up on flight day 6, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman described what he saw outside the Orion spacecraft window.



“The moon looks amazing,” Wiseman said. “If I can pull myself away I’m going to get myself to work.”



The Artemis II flight day 6 wake-up song was “Good Morning” by Mandisa and TobyMac. The crew also received a special message from Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell, recorded before his death last year.



“Hello, Artemis II! This is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell. Welcome to my old neighborhood! When Frank Borman, Bill Anders, and I orbited the Moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity’s first up-close look at the Moon and got a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world. I’m proud to pass that torch on to you — as you swing around the Moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars … for the benefit of all. It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be. But don’t forget to enjoy the view. So, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy, and all the great teams supporting you — good luck and Godspeed from all of us here on the good Earth.”

Flight day 6 of Artemis II delivers the mission’s defining moment, as astronauts swing around the moon and travel farther from Earth than any humans in history.

Here’s a step-by-step timeline of the flyby on Monday:

Astronaut wake-up: The day begins with a 10:50 a.m. ET wake-up, setting the stage for a tightly choreographed flyby. Live coverage starts at 1 p.m. on NASA’s channels.

Setting a new record: At 1:56 p.m., the crew breaks the Apollo 13 record for the farthest distance traveled from Earth, surpassing 248,655 miles set in 1970. They reflect on the milestone in an audio update at 2:10 p.m., before configuring Orion for flyby operations at 2:15 p.m.

Hello, moon: Lunar observation begins at 2:45 p.m., kicking off hours of photography, video and real-time notes as astronauts document terrain on the moon’s far side—some of it never seen directly by humans. Lighting remains a key variable, with the Sun’s angle shifting about one degree every two hours. Lower angles could cast long shadows across craters and ridges, while higher angles may flatten the landscape but improve clarity for imaging.

The most critical phase begins in the evening.

Communication blackout: At 6:44 p.m., Orion slips behind the moon, triggering a communications blackout lasting about 40 minutes. The crew continues recording observations during this period.

Closest approach: At 7:02 p.m., Orion reaches its closest approach—about 4,070 miles above the lunar surface. Just minutes later, at 7:07 p.m., the spacecraft reaches its maximum distance from Earth, about 252,757 miles, setting a new record.

Astronaut communication restored: Communication resumes around 7:25 p.m. as Orion reemerges, coinciding with a dramatic “Earthrise,” as Earth appears along the lunar horizon.

Solar eclipse: Between 8:35 p.m. and 9:32 p.m., the crew will witness a solar eclipse, watching the Sun pass behind the moon from their vantage point.

Goodbye, moon: Lunar observations conclude at 9:20 p.m., wrapping up a day spent capturing imagery and insights from just 4,000 to 6,000 miles above the surface. POV: You're flying by the Moon.



This visualization is designed to show you what exactly the Artemis II astronauts will see outside their window during their lunar flyby.



Here, the seven-hour visualization is compressed into 28 seconds. ⬇ (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2OMAy37oht — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) April 5, 2026

We're going farther than ever before 🚀



Today, the Artemis II crew will break the record for how far humans have traveled from Earth as they fly around the far side of the Moon.



Coverage begins at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 UTC). Watch Artemis II make history:… pic.twitter.com/hCOVQPkxUF — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026 NASA’s Artemis II crew checked off another key milestone on flight day 5, successfully completing a trajectory correction burn as the Orion spacecraft continues its precise path toward the moon. The small engine firing fine-tuned Orion’s speed and direction, ensuring the spacecraft remains on target for its upcoming lunar flyby on Monday. So far, navigation has been remarkably accurate. Earlier in the mission, one planned correction burn was skipped entirely because Orion was already on the right trajectory—highlighting the precision of NASA’s guidance and navigation systems. With the latest adjustment complete, the four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, are now closing in on the most anticipated phase of the 10-day mission: a close flyby of the moon. During that pass, the crew will observe the lunar surface, including parts of the far side not visible from Earth. A view of the moon from inside the Orion spacecraft on April 5, 2026. (Image: NASA)

A day before reaching their closest flyby of the moon, the Artemis II astronauts received a special message from Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke, who walked on the moon in 1972 in a lunar module also named Orion.

“Thanks to you and to the whole team on the ground for building on our Apollo legacy with Artemis,” Duke said. “Godspeed and safe travels home.”

The crew began Flight Day 5 by listening to “Working Class Heroes (Work)” by CeeLo Green, continuing a tradition of wake-up songs during space missions.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen also received his gold “astronaut wings,” marking his first spaceflight.

Crew members later conducted a spacesuit demonstration using the Orion Crew Survival System suits, which are critical for launch, re-entry and emergency scenarios. The test helps ensure astronauts can safely operate and respond to potential issues while traveling beyond low-Earth orbit.

These activities support the mission’s broader goal of testing Orion’s life-support systems and crew operations in deep space, paving the way for future missions to land astronauts on the moon.

NASA plans to begin live coverage of the lunar flyby Monday at 1 p.m. ET. "Thanks to you and to the whole team on the ground for building on our Apollo legacy with Artemis."



In addition to a wake-up song this morning, the Artemis II astronauts were treated to an audio message from Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke. pic.twitter.com/j34k51E8Gy — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 5, 2026

The Artemis II crew is steadily making its way toward the moon, with flight day 4 focused on deep space operations and final preparations for the upcoming flyby. Orion remains precisely on course, allowing teams to skip a planned trajectory correction. Saturday's wakeup song to start the day in space was Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club." The Artemis II crew – NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman Wiseman (far left), CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (center left) and NASA astronauts Christina Koch (center right) and Victor Glover (right) participated in a live media event in the Orion spacecraft during Flight Day 4 on April 4, 2026. (Image: NASA) Astronauts spent the day adjusting to life in deep space, completing routine exercise, running system checks and practicing key procedures. Later Saturday, astronaut Victor Glover is set to take manual control of Orion to test how the spacecraft handles in deep space. The demonstration, scheduled for 9:10 p.m., will provide engineers with valuable data on Orion’s performance across different movements. Preparations are also ramping up for Monday’s lunar flyby. The crew will photograph and study the moon’s surface, including areas that could be targeted in future Artemis missions.

NASA said mission control is once again helping the Artemis II crew troubleshoot issues with the toilet onboard the Orion spacecraft. NASA Astronaut Christina Koch was able to fix the first issue on flight day one. Overnight, controllers vented wastewater to free up space in the wastewater management system tank, but ice may have clogged the vent nozzle, ending the vent early with only 3% dumped. The team decided to use vent heaters to melt any ice and orient the vent toward the sun for about two hours to help mitigate the issue. NASA said the toilet remains operational, but the crew is being asked to use backup collection devices overnight if needed. NASA's space toilet used on Orion. (Image: NASA)

A view of the moon taken by an Artemis II crewmember through the window of the Orion spacecraft on the third day of the mission. (Image: NASA) The moon is in sight for the Artemis II crew, and excitement is building ahead of the flyby. “We all had a collective expression of joy at that… We can see the Moon out of the docking hatch right now. It's a beautiful sight,” Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch said. The Artemis II astronauts have been studying lunar geology in preparation for the flyby, now just a day away. NASA said the crew has familiarized themselves with lunar features to help spot and describe landforms, including those on the far side of the moon. During flight day 4, the astronauts are preparing the spacecraft cabin for the lunar observation period on Monday, including readying their cameras. These photos and direct observations will help inform future Artemis missions, when NASA plans to send astronauts to unexplored areas of the lunar surface.

A view of sleeping bags inside of an Orion spacecraft on Earth. (CSA/NASA) The start of the Artemis II mission has been extremely busy for the four astronauts on their way around the moon, having only two opportunities to nap in their first 30 hours in space. The inside of the Orion spacecraft has about the same amount of room as two minivans, but the astronauts have plenty of room to get some rest. “It’s more comfortable than you would think,” NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman said. Each crew member has a different area in the spacecraft where they rest and use sleeping bags to prevent them from floating around. But even for a seasoned astronaut like Wiseman, who has spent over 160 days living in space, sleeping without gravity takes some getting used to. “Every time I was dozing off last night, I had that image that I was tripping off a curb and I was waking myself up,” Wiseman said. It’s not just getting used to sleeping without gravity, but the climate controls in Orion. “It is quite cold,” NASA astronaut Victor Glover said. “We’re wishing we had the lower temperature sleeping bags with us.” Houston has been working with the astronauts to adjust the fans and the internal temperature of the spacecraft to make it more comfortable for sleeping, an issue they didn’t have to work through during the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon in 2022. Watch Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen break down the crew sleeping arrangements in this video recorded before liftoff: View this post on Instagram

NASA said in an update Friday night that the Orion spacecraft and its four astronauts have officially reached the “halfway” mark of their lunar flyby. The moon is starting to come into focus, with the view below showing what the astronauts are seeing. On Saturday, Orion will approach the moon, with some of the best views still to come. Early Sunday, Orion will enter the lunar sphere of influence and slingshot around the far side of the moon Monday evening. We’re halfway there.



At the time of posting this, the Artemis II mission is about halfway to the Moon. When the astronauts arrive, they will conduct a lunar flyby and collect scientific observations of the Moon’s surface. pic.twitter.com/Re8dryeX6k — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 4, 2026

Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch on day three of the Artemis II mission on April 3, 2026. (Image: NASA) You can’t take it out, so you pack it in. On the third day of the Artemis II mission, NASA astronaut Christina Koch told mission control the crew had already accumulated trash from the first 30 hours of spaceflight — and needed help figuring out where to put it inside a spacecraft roughly the size of 2 minivans. “As you might imagine there is kind of an inrush of trash as we deploy everything,” Koch said. “We’ve been kind of managing it by finding hidey holes for it.” The Orion spacecraft includes storage lockers and larger bays designed to hold equipment and supplies, but space is limited and quickly fills up as items are unpacked. As the crew worked to tidy the cabin, mission control directed Koch to store 3 bags of trash in Locker D.

Artemis II will travel 695,000 miles during its 10-day journey around the moon and back. AccuWeather’s Emilee Speck explains how the astronauts will make their way to the moon’s far side. Artemis II will send astronauts on a sweeping journey of more than 695,000 miles over 10 days, tracing a flight path designed to use gravity as a guide.



Already after launch, the Orion spacecraft circled Earth twice before firing its engines to break free of orbit and began its trip toward the moon. From there, the mission relies on a carefully planned trajectory that uses the gravitational pull of both Earth and the moon to carry the crew through space and back home.



At its closest approach, Orion will pass about 4,000 miles above the lunar surface. That moment will mark a milestone, pushing the crew farther from Earth than any human mission before and surpassing the distance record set during Apollo 13.



As the spacecraft moves along the far side of the moon, astronauts will have a rare view of the entire lunar disk, including both the north and south poles, a perspective few have ever witnessed.



By the time the crew returns and splashes down in the ocean, the full path of Artemis II will resemble a figure eight stretched across space, a precise and elegant route shaped by the forces of gravity.

A rocket generating nearly 9 million pounds of thrust is bound to leave a mark. A photo shared by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman shows Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B after the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carried four astronauts into space on April 1—and it looks noticeably scorched. Artemis II astronauts are doing great. The Orion spacecraft is performing well in an impressive elliptical orbit, and the @NASA_Johnson Mission Control team is taking good care of the crew. Meanwhile, back at @NASAKennedy, the teams are out at the pad getting ready for what comes… pic.twitter.com/PsnPMeLNvS — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) April 2, 2026 The launchpad is equipped with a water suppression system designed to reduce acoustic energy and limit damage during liftoff. This launch comes about four years after Artemis I, the maiden flight of the SLS. Following that mission, the launch tower’s elevator doors were blown off and paint was stripped away by the intense heat and force. Isaacman said this time the doors are “partially” intact. Teams at Kennedy Space Center are now assessing the damage and preparing the pad for Artemis III, which could launch as soon as next year. “We are going to get into a rhythm of launching moon rockets around here,” Isaacman wrote.

Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 2, 2026. (Image: Reid Wiseman/NASA) The Artemis II astronauts are sharing stunning views of our home planet — and they do not disappoint. The image above was taken by NASA astronaut and mission commander Reid Wiseman after the spacecraft completed its translunar injection burn Thursday evening, sending the crew on a path toward the moon. Looking back at Earth as they moved farther away, the view revealed two glowing auroras — one at the top right and another at the bottom left. Zodiacal light is also visible in the bottom right, appearing as Earth eclipses the sun. The image below shows Earth peeking out from the Orion capsule window. Earth as seen from inside NASA's Orion spacecraft on April 2, 2026 during the Artemis II mission. (Image: NASA) NASA Astronaut Christina Koch described the feeling of seeing Earth like this for the first time. “There’s nothing that prepares you for the breathtaking aspect of seeing your home planet both lit up bright as day, and also the moon glow on it at night with the beautiful beam of sunset,” Koch said. “You look beautiful,” NASA astronaut Victor Glover added, of Earth. NASA is streaming a live feed from Orion, offering views of Earth, the spacecraft and, soon, the moon.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen shared a message with the world after the successful translunar injection burn set the Orion spacecraft and its four-person crew on course for the moon. “The crew is feeling pretty good up here, on our way to the moon. We just wanted to communicate to everyone around the planet who’s worked to in making Artemis possible that we firmly felt the power of your perseverance during every second of that burn. Humanity has once again shown what we are capable of, and it’s your hopes for the future that carry us now on the journey around the moon.” Hansen is the first Canadian astronaut to embark on a lunar mission. Next stop: lunar flyby.



The Orion spacecraft recently ignited its main engine on the service module for about six minutes to provide about 6,000 pounds of thrust. This maneuver sets the Artemis II astronauts on the path to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/MzUFzqAXK3 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 3, 2026

Orion completed a 6-minute engine burn just before 8 p.m., setting up the spacecraft to leave Earth’s orbit and sending the first humans toward the moon since 1972. The milestone came after Artemis II mission managers polled “go” for the translunar injection burn. “Integrity looks like a good burn,” mission control told the crew. The image below shows the view of our planet from Orion, taken from high Earth orbit. While the Artemis II mission won’t land on the moon, the crew is expected to set a new spaceflight record, surpassing Apollo 13’s record for distance from Earth when they pass on the far side of the moon about four days from now. A view of Earth from the Orion "Integrity" spacecraft on day two of the Artemis II mission on April 2, 2026 during the translunar injection burn. (Image: NASA)

While crowds gathered on Florida’s Space Coast to see the Artemis II launch, passengers on a United flight got a surprise out their windows. As the Space Launch System rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, the United pilot rerouted so the flight could see the historic moment. “You don’t see this every day,” the flight attendant said over the speaker. “They’re going to the moon!” “You don’t see this every day.” Passengers and crew aboard a commercial flight watched NASA’s Artemis II launch unfold midair, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment on April 1.

A graphic showing where Orion is around Earth on April 2, 2026 during the second day of the Artemis II mission. (Image: NASA) The Artemis II astronauts are awaiting the decision from mission managers if they are “go” to leave Earth’s orbit and head on to the moon. If they get a “go,” at 7:46 p.m. ET (6:46 p.m. CT), Orion will perform the translunar injection burn, or TLI. The nearly 6-minute engine burn will send Orion out of Earth’s orbit and into deep space toward the moon.



Orion would make its closest approach to the moon on the sixth day of flight, reaching farther from Earth than even the record-holding Apollo 13 mission. If the Orion reaches farther than 248,655 miles from Earth Artemis II will set a new record, according to NASA. Orion will swing around the far side of the moon coming within 4,000 to 6,000 miles of the lunar surface before heading back to Earth.

NASA's space toilet used on Orion. (Image: NASA) An issue with the Orion spacecraft’s toilet has been resolved, NASA said Thursday morning, about 12 hours after four astronauts launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



NASA managers confirmed the toilet, located on the floor of the crew module, is now operating normally after troubleshooting from the ground.



Flight controllers guided NASA astronaut Christina Koch through steps to restore the system.



“Happy to report that toilet is go for use,” Mission Control’s Capcom Amy Dill said, according to Space.com.



The fix comes as the crew settles into its first full day in space. If the mission receives a “go” for the lunar orbit insertion burn later Thursday, the Artemis II astronauts will continue their planned 10-day journey around the moon and back.

A view of the Earth from NASA’s Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the Artemis II test flight. (NASA) At 7:06 a.m. EDT, the four astronauts aboard Orion woke up to a long-standing NASA tradition: music from mission control. Today’s wake-up song was “Sleepyhead” by Young and Sick. Soon after, the crew carried out a short engine burn to adjust the spacecraft’s orbit around Earth. “The spacecraft ignited its service module’s main engine for 43 seconds, raising the lowest point of its orbit and refining the trajectory as it continues to circle Earth,” NASA said. “This critical burn placed Orion, named Integrity by the Artemis II crew, into a stable high Earth orbit that aligns with its path to the Moon.” Next up is a time for a morning nap before they prepare for the important translunar injection burn, when Orion’s engines will fire for over six minutes. This maneuver is the next major milestone that will send the astronauts on a path toward the moon.

After a successful launch of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, the work is far from over.



During a post-launch news conference, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and other NASA leaders celebrated the launch but highlighted some issues since the crew reached Earth orbit.



Isaacman said that about 51 minutes into the flight there was a communication issue that prevented mission control in Houston from hearing the crew for a brief time. Communication was quickly reestablished with the astronauts after a couple of minutes.



NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya said there is a “controller issue” with the Orion toilet fan. In the meantime, astronauts will have to use backup waste management while the toilet is not functioning.



For the first 2 days of flight, known as flight days 1 and 2, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, have a busy schedule as they acclimate to a zero-gravity environment.



Despite the issues, Isaacman said the Artemis II astronauts are “safe, secure and in great spirits.”



Isaacman said full celebrations will be on hold until the mission is complete with a splashdown back on Earth.

The Orion spacecraft’s solar arrays have successfully deployed following liftoff, stretching 63 feet and beginning to generate power for the trip to the moon. The wings will convert sunlight into electricity to support onboard systems throughout the mission. Our European Service Module solar arrays in orbit🌞

With these solar wings extended, Europe is now powering Artemis II ⚡ pic.twitter.com/iHJ3xpEpLz — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) April 2, 2026

Up next: Orion will carry out a perigee raise maneuver followed by an apogee raise burn, key steps that will adjust the spacecraft’s orbit and prepare it for deep-space operations. Infographic showing a schematic outline of NASA's Artemis II mission voyage to take a crew of four in the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. (Graphic by Jonathan WALTER and Paz PIZARRO / AFP via Getty Images)

At 6:35 p.m. EDT, four astronauts started their historic journey to the moon as the Space Launch System rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Re-watch the historic launch below: The first crewed mission of the Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon successfully launched into the atmosphere over Florida at 6:35 p.m. on April 1.

NASA engineers have resumed the countdown for the launch of Artemis II, with a liftoff time set for 6:35 p.m. EDT. Weather conditions remain 'GO' for launch. If there are additional pauses in the countdown, the launch window will remain open until 8:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

NASA paused the countdown at T-minus 10 minutes as engineers complete last-minute work. A new liftoff time has not been announced.

There was concern after an instrument detected an unusual reading from a battery aboard the moon-bound rocket, but engineers said it should not delay the launch. “Engineers investigated a sensor on the launch abort system’s attitude control motor controller battery that showed a higher temperature than would be expected,” NASA said. “It is believed to be an instrumentation issue and will not affect today’s launch.”

The sun is shining and showers are dissipating around the launch pad, with the odds of favorable weather at liftoff have climbed to 90%. Forecasters are still watching for last-minute wind shifts and any nearby showers that could drift into the area. The Space Launch System rocket cannot launch if it is raining, if there is a threat of lightning or if winds are too strong near the ground or higher up in the atmosphere. If a thunderstorm were to move directly over the pad before liftoff, tall lightning towers surrounding the launch site are designed to redirect strikes away from the rocket. Once the Artemis II rocket launches, here is where you might be able to view it. pic.twitter.com/vzhuZCx3n0 — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 1, 2026

During a rocket launch, NASA teams use short, specific terms that can sound like jargon to people watching at home. Here are four you may hear: •Nominal: Everything looks normal and is proceeding as planned

•Hold: The countdown has been paused

•Scrub: The launch attempt has been called off and will be rescheduled

•Go/no-go: A status check — including systems and weather — to decide whether the launch can proceed.

Commander Reid Wiseman (L) takes a photo with his family as he walks out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building ahead of the launch of the Artemis II at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on April 01, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) While the launch weather looks favorable leading up to the 6:24 p.m. ET window, conditions offshore along the launch abort path are a concern. If something goes wrong, the Orion capsule would separate from the SLS rocket, sending the astronauts and spacecraft away from the launch vehicle for a water landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said launch teams are closely monitoring the winds, which could push the Orion spacecraft back toward land in the event of a mission abort.

A launch weather officer released a weather balloon about 3 hours before liftoff and found winds in the upper atmosphere around 10 to 11 knots. These winds are pushing onshore, raising some concern.

“If the Orion were to come off the top, it would go up into the air at thousands of feet and then splash down in the water, and if you’ve got winds pushing against it, you don’t want that spacecraft to come back and land on land,” Nail explained.

Still, there are no major issues being worked ahead of the launch window.

At 3 p.m. EDT, rain showers continue to pop up around the launch area. No lightning has been detected near the Florida launch site in the past hour, but it is possible. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. EDT and lasts for two hours, so crews still have time to wait out the weather if a shower or thunderstorm is in the area this evening. A radar image showing showers around the Kennedy Space Center around 3 p.m. EDT Wed, April 1, 2026.

Excitement is building across Brevard County as popular viewing spots from Titusville to Cocoa Beach fill with spectators eager to watch four astronauts launch safely toward the moon.



Crowds are gathering early along the Space Coast, with high-traffic areas like the Max A. Brewer Bridge in Titusville already seeing an influx of onlookers hoping for a clear view of liftoff.



The map below highlights key locations across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, including Launch Complex 39B, where the SLS rocket stands poised for liftoff. It also pinpoints some of the most popular public viewing areas where crowds are expected to grow as launch time approaches.



With favorable weather and strong interest in NASA’s Artemis mission, officials expect viewing sites across the region to remain busy leading up to launch.

From left to right: Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1, 2026. (Image: NASA) After completing suit-up, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are leaving the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew walked out the same doors Apollo astronauts used before heading to the moon more than 50 years ago.



The crew has been in quarantine since March 18. Friends and family gathered outside the O&C building to see them off as they begin the trip to the launchpad.



"It's a great day," said Wiseman, mission commander, to the crowd.



The four astronauts are now heading to Launch Complex 39B, where the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready for liftoff. They will ride in a modified Astrovan to the launch tower, watching movie clips along the way, including “Top Gun” and “Point Break.”



The Artemis II launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. ET and runs for two hours. Launch control has not yet confirmed the exact T-0 time.

The SLS and Orion spacecraft launch on Nov. 16, 2022, at 1:47 a.m. ET lighting up the sky around Kennedy Space Center, Florida. (Image: NASA/Joel Kowsky) When NASA’s Space Launch System lifts off, it unleashes something closer to a force of nature than a machine.

Start with the light. I covered the launch of the Artemis I launch in 2022, and at 1:47 a.m., the liftoff of this mega rocket turned night into day.

The solid rocket boosters burn with an intense white-hot plume that can turn night into a brief, artificial sunrise. Near Kennedy Space Center, the clouds glowed and the whole KSC press site was illuminated. The glare is powerful enough to make direct viewing uncomfortable, even at a distance, and can be seen hundreds of miles away under clear skies. NASA doesn’t usually publish a single “lumens” number, but estimates based on similar solid rocket boosters suggest brightness in the billions of lumens.

Then comes the sound.

During the Artemis I launch, measurements reached about 136 decibels a mile from the pad and 129 decibels 3 miles away, loud enough to rattle windows and be felt in your chest and set off a lot of car alarms. Closer in, engineers estimate sound from the rocket exceeds 200 decibels.

But what stands out most is the timing. Here’s what to expect: You see the rocket first, rising, insanely bright, then seconds later the sound hits. A deep, crackling roar rolls across the ground, turning from noise into something physical you feel it in your bones.

For those watching in person along Florida’s Space Coast, get ready for something unforgettable as you witness history you can feel.

It’s been a dry start to the day at the launchpad, but showers have developed nearby and forecasters are watching them closely. A radar image showing showers around the Kennedy Space Center around midday Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AccuWeather) Even if it does rain at the Kennedy Space Center, there is plenty of time for dry conditions to return. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. EDT and lasts for two hours, so crews have ample time to work out any issues that may arise with the rocket or wait out the weather if a shower or thunderstorm is in the area this evening. For spectators, the rain means heading to cover or putting on a raincoat to stay dry. There is no lightning with the current showers, but thunder is possible throughout the afternoon.

Fueling is underway at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B, where NASA is loading the Space Launch System rocket with about 730,000 gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. These cryogenic propellants power the four RS-25 engines on the rocket’s core stage, generating the 8.8 million pounds of thrust needed to send Artemis II toward the moon.



The process is deliberate and time-intensive. Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson gave the “go” to begin fueling just after 7:30 a.m., marking a key milestone in the countdown sequence.



Around 11:30 a.m., NASA teams confirmed tanking is complete and the rocket has entered replenish mode. This phase follows topping operations and keeps propellant levels stable as small amounts boil off, ensuring the rocket remains at flight-ready levels through launch, according to NASA. Artemis II countdown livestream after fueling was complete on April 1, 2026. (Image: NASA)

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare — seen as the bright flash toward the bottom left — late on March 29, 2026. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in gold. (NASA/SDO) Forecasters are watching more than clouds, wind and thunderstorms ahead of launch. They’re also monitoring space weather as a geomagnetic storm affects Earth. “An X1.5 solar flare that occurred early on March 30 produced an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection that is now entering into the Earth’s atmosphere,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said on Wednesday morning. “As the day progresses, moderate to strong geomagnetic storm conditions are possible as a result of the coronal mass ejection impacting Earth’s atmosphere.” Storms like this can spark vivid aurora displays, but they can also complicate spaceflight operations. “Communication between ground control and members aboard the rocket, and precise GPS tracking, can be at risk during strong geomagnetic storming,” Buckingham explained. NASA has not announced any launch changes tied to the geomagnetic storm, but teams will continue monitoring space weather along with conditions at the launchpad.

Space enthusiasts watch the sunrise from a park in Titusville, Florida, several hours before NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP via Getty Images) Crowds are already gathering along Florida’s Atlantic coast ahead of the Artemis II launch at 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch in person, and some spectators are already in position. Space enthusiasts watch the sunrise from a park in Titusville, Florida, several hours before NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP via Getty Images) AccuWeather expects a high near 80 in Titusville, Florida, the town closest to Kennedy Space Center. A shower is possible early in the afternoon, so umbrellas and rain gear may come in handy, but conditions are expected to be dry for launch time. Similar weather is expected through the rest of the week and into the weekend if the launch is postponed.

Meals in space are different from those on Earth, but the Artemis II crew will have plenty of options. “With no resupply, refrigeration, or late-load capability, all meals must be carefully selected to remain safe, shelf-stable, and easy to prepare and consume in NASA’s Orion spacecraft,” NASA said. The menu includes 189 items, ranging from macaroni and cheese to a mango-peach smoothie. Each astronaut can choose two favored beverages per day, including coffee. Brisket and cobbler and quiche, oh my!



Curious what astronauts eat on a 10-day trip around the Moon? Read about how we design and prepare meal plans for Artemis II: https://t.co/eVNGSQpM04 pic.twitter.com/SDRi5guFb3 — NASA (@NASA) March 31, 2026 Food also has to be easy to prepare and produce minimal crumbs, since floating debris can become a problem in microgravity. “Different entries that you wouldn’t imagine can be rehydrated and actually good in space,” NASA Astronaut Christina Koch said. Learn how NASA prepares the meals being sent to space for the Artemis II mission.

With liftoff less than 10 hours away, NASA has started the fueling process for the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has given the official “go” for tanking, and NASA teams are ready to start loading propellants into the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket," NASA said. The process begins with a “chilldown” to cool the fueling lines and hardware before propellant starts flowing, helping prevent thermal shock. "Once chilldown is complete, teams will initiate slow fill followed by fast fill tanking operations as they load 700,000 gallons of super-cold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen in the SLS core stage," NASA said. NASA's Artermis II moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center hours ahead of a planned launch attempt Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Fueling is expected to wrap up by early afternoon, with ground crews continuing to top off the tanks until just a few minutes before liftoff.

Victor Glover will serve as pilot of the Artemis II mission, marking his second trip to space. A California native, Glover previously flew as pilot on SpaceX’s first operational commercial crew mission, Crew-1.

He and his wife, Dionna, have four children. Glover is also part of NASA’s 2013 astronaut class, alongside crewmate Christina Koch.

Before joining NASA, Glover built an extensive career in the U.S. Navy. He is a test pilot with 3,500 flight hours across more than 40 aircraft, including more than 400 carrier-arrested landings and 24 combat missions.

“We still call amazing things that humans do moonshots, and now our generation is going to get to have one of our own,” Glover told his alma mater, Cal Poly, in 2025. Artemis II crew pilot Victor Glover arrives at the Kennedy Space Center on March 27, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Christina Koch, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, will serve as a mission specialist on NASA’s Artemis II mission, marking her second spaceflight since being selected as an astronaut in 2013.



Koch previously spent nearly all of 2019 in orbit, logging 328 days in space — the longest single spaceflight by a woman. During that mission, she also took part in the first all-female spacewalk.



Now, Koch is poised to make history again as the first woman to orbit the moon, a milestone moment for NASA’s Artemis program and future deep space exploration. “I am someone who has loved exploration on the frontier since I was little,” Koch said. “I used to be inspired by the night sky and throughout my career, it’s been this balance between engineering for space science missions and doing science in really remote places all over the world.” FILE: NASA astronaut and Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Christina Koch works on the Cold Atom Lab (CAL) swapping and cleaning hardware inside the quantum research device. (Image: NASA)

People around the world, and even in space, are looking ahead to Wednesday’s launch, including NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Meir is one of seven astronauts currently living aboard the International Space Station. She was also in the same astronaut class as Artemis crew members Christina Koch and Victor Glover. That class, introduced in 2013, was NASA’s first with an equal number of women and men. “Our work on the @Space_Station has provided the foundation to explore further, preparing us to return humans to the Moon this week,” Meir posted on X. “Godspeed, Artemis II!” Our work on the @Space_Station has provided the foundation to explore further, preparing us to return humans to the Moon this week. Stay tuned as we enter the @NASAArtemis era! Expedition 74 will certainly be keeping a close watch.



Godspeed, Artemis II! pic.twitter.com/VUm8gcarwU — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 30, 2026

Around 400,000 people are expected to gather along Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening to see the upcoming moon mission blast off, but people as far away as Savannah, Georgia, and Miami may be able to spot it in the sky. Liftoff is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, with the bright glow of the rocket engines becoming visible farther away as it climbs higher in the sky. About 40 seconds after liftoff, people in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville may be able to see it, although it could be challenging. Since the launch is happening during the day, it will be harder to spot compared to a night launch. This map shows where the Artemis II launch will be visible to skywatchers in Florida and southern Georgia.(NASA) People planning to travel closer to the coast are encouraged to get to their viewing location early to beat the crowds. A few popular viewing locations include Canaveral National Seashore and parks around Titusville, Florida.

Launch Weather Officer Mark Burger of the 45th Weather Squadron said during a Tuesday briefing that conditions remain favorable for liftoff, with breezy weather expected.



“Artemis is a very resilient vehicle so despite the breezes that concern is a minimal concern for day of launch,” Burger said.



Forecasters are also tracking heightened solar activity after an X-class flare erupted Monday, producing a coronal mass ejection. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through April 2, though impacts to launch operations appear limited.



Space weather is closely monitored for launches because solar storms can interfere with communications, navigation systems and spacecraft electronics.



“Here over the last day, we’ve had a solar flare erupt,” Burger said. “But again, no or minimal impact out of that as most of the energy is not earthward facing.”

NASA’s rocket for its Artemis missions is called the Space Launch System, or SLS. It’s the most powerful operational rocket since NASA’s Saturn V for the Apollo program.

SLS is powered by two solid boosters, providing 75% of the 8.8 million pounds of thrust, 15% more than the Saturn V rocket. These boosters were designed from space shuttle hardware.



The SLS launches the Orion spacecraft and needs to send this vehicle into deep space about 1,000 times father than the International Space Station. After liftoff and separation, the Orion reaches speeds up to 24,500 mph to reach lunar orbit.

The Artemis II SLS rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty at 322 feet tall and fully fueled weights 5.7 million pounds. Infographic on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the powerful rocket for the Artemis missions to the Moon. (Graphic by AFP via Getty Images)

Strong winds and cloud cover are the main weather concerns for the upcoming Artemis II launch, with a 20% chance that conditions will force a postponement. “Showers from earlier in the day may linger in the area into the evening, but the risk of rain or lightning during the launch window is low,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Lydia Burroughs said. “Viewing conditions are favorable,” Burroughs added, for those traveling to the area to see the launch in person. If liftoff slips to later in the week or the weekend, meteorologists say the forecast remains similar, with about a 25% chance clouds or winds disrupt the countdown.

On Monday afternoon, the official countdown clock at Florida's Kennedy Space Center started ticking down for the Artemis II mission. "With countdown officially underway, engineers are powering up flight hardware, checking communication links, and preparing the rocket’s cryogenic systems for the precise fueling sequence required to load hundreds of thousands of gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen," NASA said. The four Artemis II astronauts, and the two backup crew members, standing in front of the Space Launch System rocket on Jan. 17, 2026. (NASA/Joel Kowsky) For the astronauts, the countdown clock is more than just the time until they blast off into space. They are following a controlled sleep schedule, nutrition plan and hydration schedule to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared for the start of the mission.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is set to make history as the first Canadian to travel to the moon. Artemis II will also mark his first spaceflight, and he will serve on the mission as a mission specialist. “For as long as I can remember, I was fascinated by space exploration,” Hansen said in an interview with the CSA. “I looked at a photograph of Neil Armstrong standing on the moon, and I wanted to see what it would be like to leave this planet and look at it from beyond.” Astronaut Jeremy Hansen reacts after being selected for the Artemis II mission during a news conference held by NASA and CSA at Ellington airport in Houston, Texas, on April 3, 2023. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images) Born in London, Ontario, Hansen joined the 614 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron at age 12. He later graduated from astronaut candidate training in 2011. He is married and has three children. “I can’t wait to see our planet from afar as a backdrop to the moon,” Hansen said. “I am humbled and honoured for the opportunity to be the first Canadian to fly there.”

The upcoming Artemis mission will send humans around the moon for the first time since 1972, but the journey will differ from the lunar missions flown during the Apollo era. Instead of traveling close to the lunar surface, the Artemis II crew will pass the moon at a much higher altitude, about 4,000 to 6,000 miles above the surface, according to NASA. That higher path will give the astronauts a broader view of the moon, including the north and south poles, two regions that are important for future exploration. Infographic showing a schematic outline of NASA's Artemis II mission voyage to take a crew of four in the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. (Graphic by Jonathan WALTER and Paz PIZARRO / AFP via Getty Images) “At closest approach, the moon will appear to the Artemis II crew to be about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length,” NASA said. The mission is expected to last about 10 days. During that time, the Orion spacecraft will fly around the moon and head back to Earth rather than enter lunar orbit like some Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s. The four astronauts on board will splash down in the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles off the coast of San Diego.

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast around the Kennedy Space Center along Florida's Atlantic coast, and there are some concerns ahead of Wednesday evening's launch. As of Monday, there was an 80% chance of favorable weather, with clouds and strong winds being the main concerns. If the launch is postponed, forecasters warn the weather may interfere with future launch attempts. "Sporadic thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of the week into Monday and may cause further delays should a later launch window be needed," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lydia Burroughs said. Read AccuWeather's complete breakdown of the Artemis II weather forecast.