In this view of the Moon, the near side, is visible at the top half of the Moon disk. It is identifiable by the dark splotches. The large crater that appears below the lava flows, dark in the center, is Orientale basin, a nearly 600-mile-wide crater that straddles the Moon’s near and far sides as is partly visible from Earth on the edge of the Moon. In this image, we have a full view of the crater. Everything below the crater is the far side, the hemisphere we don’t get to see from Earth because the Moon rotates on its axis at the same rate that it orbits round us. (Image: NASA)

The four astronauts are working in teams of two, with one pair at the windows observing the moon for the science team on Earth while the other supports operations inside the cabin. After the first observation period, NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch rotated roles with NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Koch described subtle color variations across the lunar surface, noting shades of brown and blue that are likely only visible to the human eye.

“I just had an overwhelming sense of looking at the moon,” she said after her turn at the window. “Something just drew me into the lunar landscape and it became real.”

"It was hard to speak," Glover said when he looked through the zoom lens. He said he felt like he was "walking around" down on the moon.

The crew has also reported seeing both Earth and the moon at once, with our home planet appearing as a faint crescent more than 250,000 miles away.

A planned communication blackout is set to begin at 6:44 p.m. ET as the spacecraft moves behind the far side of the moon, lasting about 40 minutes.