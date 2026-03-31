Artemis II crew arrives at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of their historic April 1 launch.
Four astronauts are about to embark on a journey around the moon, the first mission of its kind since the Apollo era, and one that will pave the way for future lunar exploration. The Artemis II launch follows the uncrewed Artemis I flight, the first launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft around the moon in 2022.
Liftoff is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
Follow below for the latest updates on the Artemis II mission:
Around 400,000 people are expected to gather along Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening to see the upcoming moon mission blast off, but people as far away as Savannah, Georgia, and Miami may be able to spot it in the sky.
Liftoff is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, with the bright glow of the rocket engines becoming visible farther away as it climbs higher in the sky. About 40 seconds after liftoff, people in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville may be able to see it, although it could be challenging. Since the launch is happening during the day, it will be harder to spot compared to a night launch.
This map shows where the Artemis II launch will be visible to skywatchers in Florida and southern Georgia.(NASA)
People planning to travel closer to the coast are encouraged to get to their viewing location early to beat the crowds. A few popular viewing locations include Canaveral National Seashore, and parks around Titusville, Florida.
Launch Weather Officer Mark Burger of the 45th Weather Squadron said during a Tuesday briefing that conditions remain favorable for liftoff, with breezy weather expected.
“Artemis is a very resilient vehicle so despite the breezes that concern is a minimal concern for day of launch,” Burger said.
Forecasters are also tracking heightened solar activity after an X-class flare erupted Monday, producing a coronal mass ejection. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through April 2, though impacts to launch operations appear limited.
Space weather is closely monitored for launches because solar storms can interfere with communications, navigation systems and spacecraft electronics.
“Here over the last day, we’ve had a solar flare erupt,” Burger said. “But again, no or minimal impact out of that as most of the energy is not earthward facing.”
NASA’s rocket for its Artemis missions is called the Space Launch System, or SLS. It’s the most powerful operational rocket since NASA’s Saturn V for the Apollo program.
SLS is powered by two solid boosters, providing 75% of the 8.8 million pounds of thrust, 15% more than the Saturn V rocket. These boosters were designed from space shuttle hardware.
The SLS launches the Orion spacecraft, and needs to send this vehicle into deep space, about 1,000 times father than the International Space Station. After liftoff and separation, the Orion reaches speeds up to 24,500 mph to reach lunar orbit.
The Artemis II SLS rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty at 322 feet tall and fully fueled weights 5.7 million pounds.
Infographic on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the powerful rocket for the Artemis missions to the Moon. (Graphic by AFP via Getty Images)
Strong winds and cloud cover are the main weather concerns for the upcoming Artemis II launch, with a 20% chance that conditions will force a postponement.
“Showers from earlier in the day may be lingering in the area into the evening, but the risk for rain or lightning during the launch window is low,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Lydia Burroughs said.
“Viewing conditions are favorable,” Burroughs added, for those traveling to the area to see the launch in person.
If liftoff slips to later in the week or the weekend, meteorologists say the forecast remains similar, with about a 25% chance clouds or winds disrupt the countdown.
On Monday afternoon, the official countdown clock at Florida's Kennedy Space Center started ticking down for the Artemis II mission. "With countdown officially underway, engineers are powering up flight hardware, checking communication links, and preparing the rocket’s cryogenic systems for the precise fueling sequence required to load hundreds of thousands of gallons of super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen," NASA said.
The four Artemis II astronauts, and the two backup crew members, standing in front of the Space Launch System rocket on Jan. 17, 2026. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
For the astronauts, the countdown clock is more than just the time until they blast off into space. They are following a controlled sleep schedule, nutrition plan and hydration schedule to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared for the start of the mission.
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is set to make history as the first Canadian to travel to the moon. Artemis II will also mark his first spaceflight, and he will serve on the mission as a mission specialist.
“For as long as I can remember, I was fascinated by space exploration,” Hansen said in an interview with the CSA. “I looked at a photograph of Neil Armstrong standing on the moon, and I wanted to see what it would be like to leave this planet and look at it from beyond.”
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen reacts after being selected for the Artemis II mission during a news conference held by NASA and CSA at Ellington airport in Houston, Texas, on April 3, 2023. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Born in London, Ontario, Hansen joined the 614 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron at age 12. He later graduated from astronaut candidate training in 2011. He is married and has three children.
“I can’t wait to see our planet from afar as a backdrop to the moon,” Hansen said. “I am humbled and honoured for the opportunity to be the first Canadian to fly there.”
The upcoming Artemis mission will send humans around the moon for the first time since 1972, but the journey will differ from the lunar missions flown during the Apollo era.
Instead of traveling close to the lunar surface, the Artemis II crew will pass the moon at a much higher altitude, about 4,000 to 6,000 miles above the surface, according to NASA. That higher path will give the astronauts a broader view of the moon, including the north and south poles, two regions that are important for future exploration.
Infographic showing a schematic outline of NASA's Artemis II mission voyage to take a crew of four in the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. (Graphic by Jonathan WALTER and Paz PIZARRO / AFP via Getty Images)
“At closest approach, the moon will appear to the Artemis II crew to be about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length,” NASA said.
The mission is expected to last about 10 days. During that time, the Orion spacecraft will fly around the moon and head back to Earth rather than enter lunar orbit like some Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s. The four astronauts on board will splash down in the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles off the coast of San Diego.
Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast around the Kennedy Space Center along Florida's Atlantic coast, and there are some concerns ahead of Wednesday evening's launch.
As of Monday, there was an 80% chance of favorable weather, with clouds and strong winds being the main concerns. If the launch is postponed, forecasters warn the weather may interfere with future launch attempts.
"Sporadic thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of the week into Monday and may cause further delays should a later launch window be needed," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lydia Burroughs said.
Read AccuWeather's complete breakdown of the Artemis II weather forecast.
NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman looks on during the rollout of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images)
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman is the Artemis II commander and brings a long resume in both aviation and spaceflight to NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon since the Apollo era. A Baltimore native and 27-year Navy veteran, Wiseman was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009 and flew to the International Space Station in 2014 as part of Expedition 41.
During that 165-day mission, Wiseman and his crewmates carried out more than 300 science experiments spanning human physiology, medicine, Earth science and astrophysics. He also logged nearly 13 hours of spacewalking across two excursions outside the station.
Before Artemis II, Wiseman also served as chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office from 2020 to 2022. His background includes flying the F-14 Tomcat and FA-18F Super Hornet, along with test pilot work on programs including the F-35 Lightning II. He holds degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University. Wiseman and his late wife, Carroll, have two children, and he considers parenthood his greatest challenge and most rewarding role.
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