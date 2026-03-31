Around 400,000 people are expected to gather along Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening to see the upcoming moon mission blast off, but people as far away as Savannah, Georgia, and Miami may be able to spot it in the sky.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, with the bright glow of the rocket engines becoming visible farther away as it climbs higher in the sky. About 40 seconds after liftoff, people in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville may be able to see it, although it could be challenging. Since the launch is happening during the day, it will be harder to spot compared to a night launch.

This map shows where the Artemis II launch will be visible to skywatchers in Florida and southern Georgia.(NASA)

People planning to travel closer to the coast are encouraged to get to their viewing location early to beat the crowds. A few popular viewing locations include Canaveral National Seashore, and parks around Titusville, Florida.