Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station

Copied

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Dragon spacecraft on the 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida in April. The 33rd CRS mission launched Sunday. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The International Space Station received more than 5,000 pounds of supplies after a SpaceX cargo spacecraft arrived there Monday.

NASA reported in a press release that a cargo Dragon ship, serial number C211, docked with the Harmony utility hub of the ISS at 7:05 a.m. EDT as part of the 33rd Commercial Resupply Services mission, or CRS-33, after launching Sunday via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

C211 moved in orbit for around 29 hours before docking with the ISS 25 minutes ahead of schedule and carried scientific investigation items among its consignment.

"Commercial resupply missions to the International Space Station deliver science that helps prove technologies for Artemis lunar missions and beyond," acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a statement.

The ISS announced on social media Sunday that a metal 3D printer, a liver tissue bioprinter and bone-forming stem cells are among the items brought there by C211.

"This flight will test 3D printing metal parts and bioprinting tissue in microgravity-technology that could give astronauts tools and medical support on future moon and Mars missions," Duffy explained.

C211 will stay docked with the ISS for around five months, during which time the Dragon ship will perform multiple engine burns to help maintain the station's location in orbit.