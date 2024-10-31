China's Shenzhou-19 crew arrives at Tiangong space station

The crew of China's Shenzhou-19 arrived at the Tiangong space station on Wednesday and posed for a "family photo" with the Shenzhou-18 crew. (Photo courtesy Chinese Manned Space Agency.)

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A new trio of Chinese astronauts reached the Tiangong space station on Wednesday, starting a handover from the current crew already on the orbiting laboratory.

According to the Chinese Manned Space Agency, the latest Chinese crew docked with the space station at 12:51 p.m. Beijing time. All six members of the two crews eventually took a "family photo" together.

"Subsequently, the two astronaut crews will perform on-orbit rotations at the space station," the CMSA said in a translated statement. "During this period, the six astronauts will work and live together on the space station for about five days to complete various scheduled tasks."

The two crews will work together on Tiangong for about five days before the Shenzhou-18 crew returns home leaving the new Shenzhou-19 crew to work on the space station alone.

The Shenzhou-18 crew is expected to land at the north China Dongfeng landing site on Nov. 4.

The Shenzhou-19 crew consists of commander Cai Xuzhu, 48, former Air Force pilot Song Lingdong, 34, and spaceflight engineer Wang Haoze,34. Cai was part of the Shenzhou-14 crew to the space station.

"My two new teammates were both born in the 1990s," Cai said during a news conference, according to Space.com. "Although there is an age difference between us, we share the same goal -- to serve our country and win honor for it while working and striving together."