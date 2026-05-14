Astrophotographer’s stunning Milky Way and meteor images come down to timing, weather and dark sky

Photographer Josh Dury captured the incredible combination of the Milky Way and the Lyrid meteor shower. He said weather was on his side in Scotland, allowing the shot to happen.

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Astrophotographer Josh Dury shared stunning images of the night sky that included the Milky Way, the Lyrid meteor shower and auroras. He hopes to spread awareness of the risk of light pollution.

Josh Dury, a U.K.-based astrophotographer, has been fascinated with space and the night sky since he was a boy.

"I started at the age of 7-years-old… there was a children's program about Mars, and I got curious because I wanted to know if there was life on other worlds,” Dury said. “So naturally, I looked to get a telescope and then somehow document them. That was my early origin as an astrophotographer, and then I just simply became obsessed and took it into a career."

His career has led him to capture some of the most breathtaking images of the Milky Way. His work has been recognized internationally, earning him a spot on the shortlist for Capture the Atlas’ Milky Way Photographer of the Year.

Dury’s photos have also been featured on NASA’s website, and his Perseid meteor shower shot above Stonehenge went viral, even getting a shoutout from Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

However, these photos do not happen with one click.

A clear, cloudless sky and areas free of light pollution are key to some of his most well-known photos. In southwest England, a cloudless sky can be hard to come by.

“There is a lot of meticulous research involved, and long exposure as well. When you see that final image and all those meteors appearing to rain down, that isn't what you see to the unaided eye,” Dury explains.

“For an image like that, I was shooting all night long, literally from dusk till dawn, and then other images were shot for 48 hours or longer from the same spot,” he said.

The Milky Way and meteors from the Lyrid meteor shower peak in April 2026 over the fairy pools in Scotland’s Isle of Skye. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

More recently, Dury’s photography included the incredible combination of the Milky Way and the Lyrid meteor shower. He told AccuWeather that weather was on his side, allowing the shot to happen.

“With the fairy pools on the Isle of Skye, that was over hours, and with the peak of the Lyrid’s meteor shower very close to a good, decent clear sky, which is rare for Scotland, I was able to capture six meteors within a four- or five-hour period,” he said.

At the top of his list of favorite photos is another frame from southern Iceland, featuring waterfalls, the northern lights and a moonbow.

“It was freezing cold, minus 10 conditions, but the skies were clear, because you also need that … and just the results were positively shocking,” Dury said.

As someone who relies on a dark sky for his work, Dury is also a delegate with DarkSky International, using his photography to raise awareness about increasing light pollution.

“In the Mendips (England), we're getting an increase of about 1% to 2% light pollution each year,” he said. “So I remember what the sky looked like when I was only seven years old. Then to find three decades later, this is the situation we're now dealing and talking about with.”

According to DarkSky International, a third of the world’s population cannot see the Milky Way due to light pollution. In America, 80% of the country cannot see our galaxy in the night sky.