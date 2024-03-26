Being in the right place at the right time is crucial for seeing a total solar eclipse, especially in San Antonio, where some areas will experience totality while the rest of the city will only get a partial solar eclipse. People in the city’s center will only see a partial solar eclipse, along with areas south and east of downtown. This will be a completely different experience compared to people north and west of downtown San Antonio, where the total solar eclipse will be visible.

A map showing the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse. San Antonio is right on the edge of the path, with most of the city expected to see a partial solar eclipse. (NASA)

Everyone planning a trip to the path of totality should double-check to ensure they will be in the path, as folks who miss this event will have to wait 20 years for the next opportunity to see a total solar eclipse from the contiguous United States.