Watch storm chasers’ wild reaction to giant ‘career tornado’ in Iowa

Significant severe storms developed across eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois on Tuesday producing multiple tornadoes.

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These chasers took advantage of their opportunity with a fantastic view of a rope tornado in Iowa on April 14.

There is nothing like going on a storm chase and encountering a tornado, as video from Tuesday’s severe weather in Iowa shows.

Kade, with Mid2West Storm Chasing, shared footage of a successful chase with AccuWeather after a busy day of active storms. The crew encountered a tornado near Onslow that did not disappoint.

“Wow! Look at that thing!” the chaser yelled into the wind as a large rope tornado swirled ahead.

Kade later described it as a “career tornado.”

Storm chasers and a rope tornado in Onslow, Iowa, on April 15, 2026. (Image: @kadewx1/X)

AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach said a “career tornado” is one most chasers won’t soon forget. On his 30th year storm chasing, Laubach said he still remembers his.

“It was the best of 19 tornadoes I saw in about a two-hour span; I was less than 200 yards from it, the closest of literally only about five total people who saw this event,” he recalled. “This was a secondary target I mostly chose out of laziness that day, and yeah ... this was June 21, 2023, so about 27 years deep for me at this point.”



For most of those chasers, Tuesday was absolutely their career tornado to his point, Laubach said.

"For the younger chasers, that Iowa tornado was the best tornado of their life ... but for me, it was Tuesday,” Laubach said.

The Onslow tornado was also spotted by AccuWeather Exclusive Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack, who shared video live on air.

Significant severe storms developed across eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. Numerous reports of large hail, damaging winds and multiple tornadoes were recorded.

A long-lived rotating supercell tracked along the Highway 20 corridor into far northwestern Illinois, producing very large hail, damaging winds and likely at least one tornado.