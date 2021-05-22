Volcanic eruption sends nearby residents rushing to find safety
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 22, 2021 6:00 PM EDT
Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano north of the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, erupted on May 22, reminding many residents of its last eruption in 2002, which killed hundreds of people.
Residents of Goma, a city located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), were sent into a panic on Saturday after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, spewing lava and putting lives at risk.
Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano located north of Goma, erupted on Saturday evening, local time, resulting in residents of the city fleeing for safety.
The volcano stands at 11,500 feet tall along the border between the DRC and Rwanda. It is one of many volcanoes to lie on the border between the two nations.
The last time Mount Nyiragongo erupted was in 2002. The last eruption resulted in the deaths of 250 people and made 120,000 people without a home, Al Jazeera reported.
According to CNN, Mount Nyiragongo is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
"The government is closely monitoring the situation in Goma, particularly the activity of the Nyirangongo volcano." DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said on Twitter. "Local authorities are currently assessing the situation with the volcanological observatory in Goma. A detailed communication will follow."
Skies above the city of Goma, located in The Democratic Republic of Congo, turned a bright orange color on May 22 after Mount Nyiragongo erupted. (Sady Masonga via Storyful)
Muyaya also urged residents to remain calm amid the volcanic activity, and said that an evacuation plan for the city has been activated while the government discusses further action.
Tom Peyre-Costa, Norwegian Refugee Council spokesman for West and Central Africa told CNN that the lava is not currently flowing in the direction of Goma. The lava, however, is "very fluid" and can travel up to up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour).
"If it changes direction, then we will have to evacuate to Rwanda," Peyre-Costa said.
Lava flow is not the only concern that comes with volcanic eruptions, AccuWeather Senior Meteorlogist Alan Reppert says. Debris flows, lahars and volcanic dust are all additional concerns, as well as disruptions to air travel and contamination of drinking water.
"Air travel around the area can be affected by the volcanic cloud; there can also be acid rain and drinking water can be adversely affected too," Reppert explained.
Details on the scale of the eruption have not yet been announced.
Related:
