Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South on Easter
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 15, 2022 7:46 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 17, 2022 12:17 AM EDT
One woman in central Texas tells AccuWeather that she hid on the flood of her walk-in closet when a tornado hit her home in Bell County on April 12.
In the wake of yet another week of severe weather across the South, AccuWeather forecasters say that rain and additional thunderstorms may hamper any cleanup efforts on Sunday.
Most of the region experienced a dry end to the week before any rain and storms arrived, giving residents a window to clean up after the recent storms and to hold some early outdoor Easter festivities before the stormy weather returns.
A much different story is set unfolded during the first half of the weekend.
The first thunderstorms developed around southern Missouri, northern Arkansas and Tennessee Friday. A tornado emergency was issued for communities in eastern Arkansas on Friday evening, and shortly after a tornado watch was issued for parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee, which expired around midnight. There were several tornado reports in northeastern Arkansas, as well as numerous hail reports spanning Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. Some of the hail was soft-ball sized in Arkansas.
On Saturday evening, storm survey from the National Weather Service in Little Rock were unable to verify reports of a tornado from Friday night. Damage was determined by the team to be from straight line winds and large wind blown hail.
"A slow-moving cold front across the South on Sunday will become the focus for rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The aforementioned front will become nearly stationary. This setup will allow showers and thunderstorms to repeatedly move over the same locations, a pattern known as training.
"Showers and thunderstorms across Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will bring the potential for flooding downpours," LeSeney said.
These showers and thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Easter Sunday, including Easter egg hunts.
Portions of the region, particularly along the coast of Louisiana, are in severe and extreme drought according to the United States Drought Monitor. Unfortunately, the focus of beneficial rain will be farther to the north.
Regardless, any location that receives heavy rain in a short period of time will have a flooding risk.
"A general 1-3 inches are expected, but 3-6 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches are most likely in northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and southern Arkansas over the course of several days," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Additionally, thunderstorms firing on Sunday could turn severe. Threats include damaging wind gusts, hail and even a few isolated tornadoes. The area at risk for these severe thunderstorms, however, will be smaller than the more expansive flash flooding threat.
Rain is forecast to then turn northward and drench the Carolinas and Virginia by Monday. This storm may strengthen and continue to move northward Monday night and Tuesday, potentially bringing a late-season nor'easter with wind, rain and mountain snow to the Northeast.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South on Easter
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 15, 2022 7:46 AM EDT | Updated Apr. 17, 2022 12:17 AM EDT
One woman in central Texas tells AccuWeather that she hid on the flood of her walk-in closet when a tornado hit her home in Bell County on April 12.
In the wake of yet another week of severe weather across the South, AccuWeather forecasters say that rain and additional thunderstorms may hamper any cleanup efforts on Sunday.
Most of the region experienced a dry end to the week before any rain and storms arrived, giving residents a window to clean up after the recent storms and to hold some early outdoor Easter festivities before the stormy weather returns.
A much different story is set unfolded during the first half of the weekend.
The first thunderstorms developed around southern Missouri, northern Arkansas and Tennessee Friday. A tornado emergency was issued for communities in eastern Arkansas on Friday evening, and shortly after a tornado watch was issued for parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee, which expired around midnight. There were several tornado reports in northeastern Arkansas, as well as numerous hail reports spanning Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. Some of the hail was soft-ball sized in Arkansas.
On Saturday evening, storm survey from the National Weather Service in Little Rock were unable to verify reports of a tornado from Friday night. Damage was determined by the team to be from straight line winds and large wind blown hail.
"A slow-moving cold front across the South on Sunday will become the focus for rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The aforementioned front will become nearly stationary. This setup will allow showers and thunderstorms to repeatedly move over the same locations, a pattern known as training.
"Showers and thunderstorms across Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will bring the potential for flooding downpours," LeSeney said.
These showers and thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Easter Sunday, including Easter egg hunts.
Portions of the region, particularly along the coast of Louisiana, are in severe and extreme drought according to the United States Drought Monitor. Unfortunately, the focus of beneficial rain will be farther to the north.
Regardless, any location that receives heavy rain in a short period of time will have a flooding risk.
"A general 1-3 inches are expected, but 3-6 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches are most likely in northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and southern Arkansas over the course of several days," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Additionally, thunderstorms firing on Sunday could turn severe. Threats include damaging wind gusts, hail and even a few isolated tornadoes. The area at risk for these severe thunderstorms, however, will be smaller than the more expansive flash flooding threat.
Rain is forecast to then turn northward and drench the Carolinas and Virginia by Monday. This storm may strengthen and continue to move northward Monday night and Tuesday, potentially bringing a late-season nor'easter with wind, rain and mountain snow to the Northeast.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo