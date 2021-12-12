Uncertainty surrounds the climbing death toll amid damage assessments
Some feared the death toll could be more than 100, but others hope to soon see that number significantly revised. “One is too many, but we thank God that the number is turning out to be far, far fewer.”
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 12, 2021 1:00 PM EST
Updated Dec. 13, 2021 7:40 AM EST
Bill Wadell shows the devastating impact of the severe tornadoes that occurred on Dec. 11. Loved ones are missing, homes are destroyed and millions are without power.
As rescue workers and state officials continue to assess the extent of the weekend’s devastating tornado damage, more is becoming clear about the enormity of the event and the scars it will undoubtedly leave behind. President Joe Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday they expect the tragedy to go down as one of the largest and deadliest tornado events in United States history.
Just how deadly, however, remains a question.
In Mayfield, Kentucky, a tornado turned the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory into what looked like a warzone. With 110 individuals inside, preliminary fears suggested that up to 70 workers had perished. But after Beshear said on Saturday that "it will be a miracle if anyone else is found alive," that miracle could soon be realized.
Bob Ferguson, a spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products, told Reuters that while the full scope of the damage remains unclear, the death toll held steady at 8 through the weekend. Ferguson said he believes the death toll of 70 could be revised significantly, down to 16 or fewer.
"There were some early reports that as many as 70 could be dead in the factory. One is too many, but we thank God that the number is turning out to be far, far fewer," he told Reuters.
It will take days, weeks and even months for the National Weather Service (NWS) and local officials to comb through the devastation and determine exactly where this particular outbreak ranks, but early indications point to it being one of the worst in recorded history throughout the region.
One of the deadliest tornadoes spawned in the outbreak had an approximate 227-mile-long path of destruction spanning four states, with 200 of these miles in Kentucky alone, according to Beshear. Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were also impacted by this particular tornado which, like the 50 other confirmed tornadoes on Friday, occurred under the cover of darkness.
Should this path length be confirmed by storm surveys, this tornado would beat the infamous Tri-State Tornado from March of 1925 for the longest distance in U.S. history. The Tri-State Tornado tore through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana for three and a half hours and 219 miles, leaving nearly 700 people dead.
On Sunday, during an appearance on CNN, Beshear said, "I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100." The governor acknowledged that the process of confirming fatalities has been slow. "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," he said. A 3-year-old and 5-year-old are among the deceased.
With the confirmed number of deaths eclipsing 80 in Kentucky alone, this year has become the deadliest for tornadoes in the U.S. since 2011 when 553 were killed by twisters, according to an analysis of NOAA data. Up until Friday, there had been 14 tornado-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021. This December has now become the deadliest for tornadoes since 2015 when 26 deaths occurred.
"We are united with our people; united to find and rescue as many as possible; united to grieve; and united to be here for our impacted families – not just today, but in the years to come so that we can rebuild together," Beshear said on Saturday.
In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Biden said FEMA will offer emergency housing to those affected. It was also announced that the emergency declaration for Kentucky was approved by the president. "I stand ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," Biden said.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell described the scene in Mayfield as "devastating and overwhelming" for many families in the community, with homes and businesses leveled around every corner.
Arley Bloomgren and his son sheltered in a safe room at their workplace in Mayfield when the tornado struck and crumbled the cement walls of the building. Bloomgren made it out of the wreckage safely, while his son was trapped underneath the rubble before also being rescued. Bloomgren continues to search for his wife, who may have been driving home in her pickup truck at the time of the tornado.
"I haven't heard from her since," Bloomgren told Wadell as he choked back tears.
Several houses on Main Street in Mayfield were reported destroyed to the foundation or with significant damage. The county's emergency medical services department was also hit by the tornado, leaving the area without ambulances and requesting outside help. Roads were impassable throughout Friday night into Saturday morning on the outskirts of the town due to debris.
On Saturday, preliminary damage survey results by the NWS showed evidence of at least an EF3 tornado with maximum width of at least three-quarters of a mile. This rating could increase as additional surveys take place in the coming days.
Wadell reported that those who decided to stay behind in their damaged homes on Saturday night faced a cold night with no power and no heat. Low temperatures dipped into the 20s and lower 30s F across the region.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told CNN on Sunday that the cold was an "immediate concern," especially with a lack of water across the city due to a water tower being struck by the tornado.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to not be nearly as low in the coming days, with high temperatures climbing into the 50s, 60s and even 70s by midweek, with low temperatures well above freezing.
Help for Kentucky has been dispatched as far away as Texas to aid in relief. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to deploy a support team for those affected in western Kentucky.
"The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight," said Gov. Abbott.
The violent tornado began its path of destruction in Arkansas, where a nursing home in Monette, 25 miles from Jonesboro, sustained substantial damage, leaving one person dead.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson surveyed the damage at the facility and called it "a miracle" that only one person died.
“As I went to that facility, it was like heaven sucked up the roof and all the contents of it. And it’s just a miracle with 67 residents that we only lost one there. And that’s because of the heroic efforts by the staff and also the fact that we had 20 minutes of warning,” Hutchinson told CNN.
Brick homes were blown apart by the tornado in nearby Trumann, Arkansas, according to Wadell, with power lines down across the town. Buildings were crushed in Leachville, Arkansas, where at least one death was reported.
"I'm normally not scared of storms," said Molly Johnson, whose home in Leachville, Arkansas, collapsed during the severe weather. "You could feel the popping and feel the house cave [in]," she said, adding that she and her college-age son climbed through trees and stepped over live power lines before reaching a neighbor's home where they sought shelter. "It was crazy. The trailer next to me is in the trees."
In Edwardsville, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, another tornado with a preliminary EF3 rating ripped off the roof and collapsed a wall about the length of a football field at an Amazon distribution center, killing at least six people. Forty-five people safely evacuated the building, according to Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.
Whiteford stated on Saturday that operations at the site had turned solely into the recovery phase, with first responders continuing to look for evidence of any signs of life.
Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy spoke out about the tragedy on Twitter Saturday afternoon, addressing the victims’ families and the afflicted towns.
“We’ve been closely monitoring the terrible situation in Edwardsville, and are heartbroken over the loss of our team members. Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time,” Jassy said. “As this situation continues to evolve, I want our Edwardsville community to know we are working closely with local officials and first responders to support them. My deepest sympathies are with the Amazon community and all impacted.”
The company has pledged to donate one million dollars to assist with local recovery efforts, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
Forecasters expect dry weather to continue through early week across the affected areas, but are vigilantly tracking the next storm to travel through the central U.S. later in the week that could bring gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms.
