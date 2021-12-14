Torrential rain, severe weather to return to center of country
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Dec. 14, 2021 11:34 AM EST
Updated Dec. 14, 2021 11:45 AM EST
Widespread damaging wind gusts and the potential for more severe weather will move across the Plains this week, threatening to further impede travel and snarl recovery efforts.
Less than a week after a deadly and devastating tornado outbreak unfolded across parts of the Midwest and South, another round of severe weather is on the weather maps over the center of the country this week. A midweek threat for storms with damaging winds will mainly target areas north and west of those that were ravaged Friday night, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will be the risk for some severe thunderstorms to fire up in portions of the Mississippi Valley that were hit hard. On top of that, rainy weather may stall and the persistent heavy rain may hinder search, recovery and cleanup operations late this week.
Dozens of people have been killed and officials fear the fatality count may continue to climb as search operations for those still unaccounted for continue.
All weather situations that spark severe weather are different, and the setup for severe weather from late Wednesday to Thursday evening across the central United States will be distinct from last week's pattern.
Even though the storm system will be similar in strength to the cross-country storm that ignited severe weather last week, it will track hundreds of miles farther north than its predecessor. That factor alone will bring significant differences in the behavior of severe thunderstorms this week.
Due to its northern track, the storm this week will be farther removed from a rich supply of Gulf of Mexico moisture, a key ingredient for fueling severe weather.
"Last Friday night there was a strong low-level jet stream that rapidly transported moisture into the middle Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee valleys," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Some moisture will be drawn northward into early Thursday, but not at the rapid pace or to the extent of last Friday night's event. The most significant push of moisture may occur after the primary threat for severe weather passes.
A strong circulation around the storm is likely to result in a broad zone of strong to damaging winds that can occur, even where rain does not fall from the Desert Southwest to portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley. Winds outside of thunderstorms can top 60 mph in many cases, which will be strong enough to trigger power outages, cause property damage and raise the risk of fast-moving brush fires in areas where brush is dry.
These strong winds will pull in mainly dry air from about 1,000 miles away in the deserts of the Southwest, rather than moist air from the South into Wednesday night.
The intensity of the storm system will still likely set off some severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening from portions of easternmost portions of South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas to much of Iowa, southern Minnesota and western and northern Missouri.
"While a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the first individual storms fire up late Wednesday to Wednesday evening, the main threat from these very fast-moving storms will evolve to high wind, straight-line gusts as the storms quickly transport strong winds from aloft down to the surface," Rayno said.
"The severe storms with high wind gusts will form a long, skinny line that will progress quickly to the south and east Wednesday night and into Thursday," he explained.
Storms can reach the shores of Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River along the borders of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri well after dark. Cities such as Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as Chicago and St. Louis could be hit by storms with winds strong enough to cause property damage, down trees and trigger power outages late Wednesday night.
Since the storm system and much of the wind energy with it will lift northward into Canada by Thursday, the forward speed of the front sparking severe thunderstorms is likely to slow down and weaken as it approaches the zone from southern Ohio to central Arkansas.
There is still the potential for heavy, gusty and isolated severe thunderstorms in this zone from Thursday to Thursday night. But, even though most of the storms will be subsevere by then, the mere effect of thunder and lightning along with gusty winds and downpours can have many people on edge that are just beginning to pick up the pieces from last Friday night's tornadoes.
Another potential problem may arise due to the front's forward speed slowing to a crawl.
"The setup from later Thursday to the first part of this weekend has the potential to bring repeating showers and thunderstorms, or at least persistent rounds of drenching rain in some locations," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall in the zone from northeastern Texas and much of Arkansas to southern Indiana and northern and western Kentucky, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.
"The rain can be a major hindrance to operations in the wake of the devastating and deadly tornadoes that touched down in much of this same zone," Anderson said, adding that enough rain could fall in some cases to lead to isolated flash flooding.
The front will stall as tremendous warmth dominates over the Southeastern states, and more seasonable air will expand from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest and Northeast.
