Shield of torrential rain renews flash flood threat in Northeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 23, 2021 12:53 PM EDT
Periods of heavy rain are expected to linger in some areas, enhancing the flood threat into Friday. Severe thunderstorms could erupt during this time as well.
A wave of torrential rainfall that already soaked portions of the Midwest and Appalachians continued to advance across the Northeast on Thursday, raising the risk of flash flooding. Many areas will face flooding dangers late this week, and rain will fall quickly enough to cause travel problems due to rising water and poor visibility, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who have been monitoring the situation for days.
A slow-moving storm and its associated cold front, along with a surge of tropical moisture, are combining forces to create a firehose effect of heavy rain. The shield of rain will advance slowly eastward across the mid-Atlantic into Thursday night then across New England on Friday.
This radar image shows moderate (yellow) to heavy (red) rain stretching from the Chesapeake Bay to central New York state as of Thursday midday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AccuWeather)
"Ida, as a tropical rainstorm, produced widespread major urban and river flooding a couple of weeks ago, and that is fresh on people's minds, especially from Philadelphia to New York City," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
In early September, Ida unleashed up to 3.15 inches of rain per hour on New York City, which set new records, overwhelmed the storm drainage system and turned deadly. Even though this system is not associated with a former hurricane and is not capable of producing rain of that intensity, it does contain tropical moisture, and rainfall can approach 1-2 inches per hour in some cases for a few hours.
"Problems from this storm system will not nearly be as significant as Ida, but there will be some issues due to flooding from the already wet ground," Miller said.
A storm total rainfall of 2-4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches is forecast into Friday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches can occur. In comparison, Ida unleashed up to 10 inches of rain in parts of the Northeast.
Into the afternoon hours on Thursday, the heaviest rain and risk of flash flooding is forecast to pivot slowly eastward from the Delmarva region to Lake Ontario. People in metro areas of Dover, Delaware; Philadelphia, Scranton and Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse and Binghamton, New York; will experience the heavy rainfall.
From late Thursday to Thursday night, the corridor of heavy rain and greatest risk of flash, urban and small stream flooding will extend from New Jersey to the Catskills, Adirondacks and Hudson Valley of New York state. New York City and Albany, New York, will all endure torrential rainfall.
Even though the most intense rain from the storm will have subsided by Friday, drenching rain is forecast to push slowly across New England and raise the risk of localized flash flooding. Since some of the leaves have begun to change and fall in parts of New England, roads can be especially slick with a greater risk of blocked storm drains in some communities.
Motorists should anticipate near-zero visibility at times in torrential downpours. Not only can the amount of water on the roads lead to a heightened risk of hydroplaning, but some roads may be blocked by high water. Street and highway flooding can occur anywhere there is poor drainage, such as around underpasses, sunken city highways and along small streams.
AccuWeather forecasters urge motorists to avoid driving on flooded roads as the water may still be rising. Only a foot or two of water can cause vehicles to stall, become stranded and be damaged. In some cases, roads can wash away under floodwaters.
Rivers from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and New England will be on the rise and can surge to minor flood stage in some cases. This means that some unprotected areas along streams and rivers can take on water.
Along with the likelihood of flooding, there is the potential for locally severe thunderstorms to erupt and trigger powerful wind gusts. A few of the strongest storms could spawn a brief tornado, some of which can be obscured by low clouds and heavy rain. Sporadic power outages are likely. Because of the saturated state of the ground, trees may topple over more easily.
Ida triggered more than a dozen tornadoes from eastern Maryland and Delaware to New Jersey and southeastern Massachusetts. While the majority of the dozens of fatalities from Ida in the Northeast were due to extreme flooding, tornadoes killed at least one person and caused several injuries.
During the heaviest rain, and in the vicinity of severe thunderstorms, airline delays are to be expected due to poor visibility, hydroplane risk and dangerous wind shear.
As of 8 a.m. EDT Thursday, Toledo, Ohio, received 4.79 inches of rain from the storm with 4.26 inches drenching Detroit. Multiple roads were closed in the Detroit metro area on Wednesday due to high water. Rain was still falling on portions of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana on Thursday, but it was not coming down at the same pace as Wednesday's deluge.
Flood warnings were in effect for multiple rivers in southeastern Michigan during Wednesday night and Thursday. The Rouge River in Detroit crested at 17.8 feet or 2.8 feet above flood stage early Thursday morning, but the Huron River at Hamburg, Michigan, is forecast to crest near major flood stage at 7.5 feet on Monday. At this level, homes along the river and at Ore Lake become surrounded by water.
Dry weather will return to the Midwest and Appalachians later Thursday and advance through the mid-Atlantic on Friday and finally reach New England Friday night. Along with the drier air, conditions will turn much cooler for the first full weekend of fall.
The cooler air will set the stage from some of the lowest nighttime temperatures since this past June and even May in some cases with lows in the mid-40s forecast to be common in the Appalachians. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 50s in the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor this weekend to make for a true fall feel.
