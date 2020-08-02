Severe storms, isolated tornadoes to threaten Northeast in advance of Isaias
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 2, 2020 10:11 AM
This funnel cloud formed over Botetourt County, Virginia, on Aug. 1. The area was under a tornado warning.
People in portions of the northeastern United States will need to be on the lookout for severe weather and isolated tornadoes into Sunday evening.
This advancing feature has had a history of producing pockets of damaging winds in Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, and at least one tornado confirmed on video in a rural area of Botetourt County, Virginia, on Saturday. There were no reports of injuries.
Areas from eastern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey to central and eastern New York state, western New England and part of the St. Lawrence Valley will be at greatest risk from the storms.
Some cities that could be affected by severe weather into Sunday evening include Scranton and Allentown, Pennsylvania; Binghamton and Albany, New York; Trenton and Hackettstown, New Jersey; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; and Torrington, Connecticut.
"New York City and Montreal are on the edge of the severe weather threat," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The main threats from the storms will be for flooding downpours and strong wind gusts. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 70 mph can occur in some of the storms.
There is also the threat for a few isolated tornadoes in this setup. People will need to keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions and move indoors away from windows when storms approach their location.
This severe weather setup is associated with what meteorologists call a warm front. This temperature boundary marks the leading edge where cooler and less humid air is "retreating." Meanwhile, a more well-known similar feature, or cold front marks the leading edge of "advancing" cooler and less humid air. The warm front will be advancing northeastward across the region into Sunday night.
South and west of the severe thunderstorm threat zone is a sea of tropical air which will help create an environment for the northward movement of Isaias. This tropical storm is moving northward along the Florida coast on Sunday and is forecast to reach the Carolina coast Monday night.
Isaias is then forecast to take a northeastward turn, but remain inland over the mid-Atlantic and New England during the middle part of this week with widespread heavy rainfall and perhaps another round of severe weather, which may be confined to coastal areas.
