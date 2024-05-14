Tornado part of deadly storms that hit Louisiana, tossing cars and damaging buildings

At least one tornado has been confirmed near Lake Charles, Louisiana while at least two people were killed by storms in other parts of the state.

A possible tornado caused damage to buildings, vehicles and trees in Sulphur, Louisiana, on May 13.

A line of storms that moved across Louisiana Monday afternoon left a trail of destruction from Lake Charles to Lafayette. The severe weather was part of a larger storm system that affected towns from Texas to Florida. In the town of Sulphur, Louisiana, storm chaser videos showed damage to buildings and cars flipped by the storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday morning that an EF1 tornado struck the town of Westlake, just west of Lake Charles, tracking 6.5 miles into downtown.

The Lake Charles NWS office said the twister damaged homes and businesses. "The tornado crossed I-10 into downtown Lake Charles, where it caused additional roof damage to a business. Along the path, trees and power lines were also downed."

A woman was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell onto their mobile home in Port Allen, Louisiana, across the Mississippi River to the west of Baton Rouge, according to WAFB, a news station based out of the city.

In Cecilia, 12 miles northeast of Layfayette, another person was killed by the storms, according to according to KATC. Videos on social media from Monday afternoon showed damaged homes and flipped RV trailers in the town.

Damaged homes and flipped trailers are being searched in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana, after a possible tornado passed through the area on May 13.

The Lake Charles NWS office indicated they would investigate storm damage in Suphur and Cecilia later Tuesday.

According to PowerOutage.US, 70,000 customers were without power in Louisiana Tuesday morning, down from a maximum of 140,000 Monday evening. Wind gusts over 70 mph were reported elsewhere in Louisiana and Florida.

