Tornado damages homes and businesses in Columbia, Mississippi

A tornado hit Columbia, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon, damaging homes and businesses.

Storm chaser Ashton Champion captured this video of a swirling tornado on Highway 98 in Columbia, Mississippi, on the evening of Feb. 12.

A tornado tore through the town of Columbia, Mississippi, shortly after 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms erupted over the Gulf Coast states. The storm damaged several businesses in the town, according to WJTV. More than 70 power poles were broken in the area, causing power outages that crews were working to restore Thursday morning.

At least 20 homes were also damaged, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Severe weather went through Columbia, Mississippi, causing damage to several homes.

“Everything that’s been damaged can be rebuilt,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie told WDAM. “I just can’t commend all the guys that responded enough. They did a phenomenal job.”

The NWS (National Weather Service) in Jackson, Mississippi, will do a storm survey today to determine the strength of the tornado.

Another round of severe weather is in the offing for the region over the weekend as another powerful storm moves through the eastern United States.