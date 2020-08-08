Current pause in Atlantic tropical activity won't last long, expert warns

Despite the current lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic following Isaias' demise, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over and could set more records.

Isaias created a tornado outbreak as it raced up the East Coast

Almost two dozen tornadoes have been attributed to Isaias's wrath, and that total could grow in the coming days. But the final tally likely won't approach the all-time record set in 2004.

AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.