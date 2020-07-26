Weather News
Thunderstorms set to erupt across the Plains, Midwest to end the weekend
By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 26, 2020 5:01 AM
As thunderstorms rolled through New York City on July 22, lightning struck near the Statue of Liberty. The storms brought high wind, heavy rain and flash flooding to the Big Apple.
Following hail and damaging winds that swept through the Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, another round of severe weather will target the region to round out the weekend.
Atmospheric conditions will continue to remain conducive across the central Plains and Midwest on Sunday, resulting in another threat for severe weather across some of the same areas.
Another round of potent thunderstorms will fire up in the afternoon on Sunday, from central Nebraska to southern Minnesota. Through the evening thunderstorms will continue to sweep southeastward, bringing with it danger threats as far as northern Missouri before midnight.
Cities at risk include Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin and St. Joseph, Missouri.
The primary threats with this wave of thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy, drenching downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Still, there may be some isolated reports of hail.
Excluding the dangers of these thunderstorms this weekend, steady rainfall may prove beneficial for lawns and farmers of the region that is now, according the U.S. Drought Monitor, are in a slight drought.
According to Thursdays update, recent dryness has allowed for slight drought conditions to expanded across the region, including across portions of Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Farmers across much of the area the western extent of the Corn Belt across western Minnesota and Iowa are likely to welcome any rain that comes.
This weekend's rainfall is coming at a time when the corn crop needs ample amounts of soil moisture to promote healthy growth.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.