Thunderstorms set to erupt across the Plains, Midwest this weekend
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 25, 2020 12:27 PM
As thunderstorms rolled through New York City on July 22, lightning struck near the Statue of Liberty. The storms brought high wind, heavy rain and flash flooding to the Big Apple.
Following hail and damaging winds that swept through the Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday, another round of severe weather will target the region this weekend.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to remain relatively unchanged across the northern Plains and Midwest through Saturday, resulting in another threat for severe weather across some of the same areas and into the Upper Midwest.
"Thunderstorms will rumble across the Dakotas and into Nebraska, Minnesota and western Wisconsin and Michigan through Saturday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
Similar to Friday, the main severe threats with these storms on Saturday and Saturday evening will be damaging wind gusts, potentially large hail and heavy downpours.
Cities that could be targeted by these stronger storms include Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota; Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Residents should keep an eye on the sky throughout the afternoon and evening, and have a safe place in mind to take shelter if a storm were to approach.
Drivers along Interstates 29, 35, 90, and 94 should be on the lookout for downpours that can quickly reduce visibility, especially at higher speeds, as well as cause ponding on the roadways.
The severe weather is unlikely to take a break for the second half of the weekend in this region of the country either.
Another round of potent thunderstorms will fire up in the afternoon on Sunday, from central Nebraska to southern Minnesota. Through the evening thunderstorms will continue to sweep southeastward, bringing with it danger threats as far as northern Missouri before midnight.
The primary threats with this wave of thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy, drenching downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Still, there may be some isolated reports of hail.
Excluding the dangers of these thunderstorms this weekend, steady rainfall may prove beneficial for lawns and farmers of the region that is now, according the U.S. Drought Monitor, are in a slight drought.
According to Thursdays update, recent dryness has allowed for slight drought conditions to expanded across the region, including across portions of Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Farmers across much of the area the western extent of the Corn Belt across western Minnesota and Iowa are likely to welcome any rain that comes.
This weekend's rainfall is coming at a time when the corn crop needs ample amounts of soil moisture to promote healthy growth.
