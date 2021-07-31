'The most awful scene happened': Looking back at one of the nation’s deadliest lightning strikes
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 31, 2021 4:12 PM EDT
Double lightning. (Getty Images)
One summer day, a few rays of light pushed through the rainclouds and gave a group of hikers a false sense of safety.
It had been a rainy morning on Aug. 1, 1951, when a group from a girls' camp set out on a hike in Darby Canyon, near Driggs, Idaho. The weather nearly caused the leaders to call off the hike before the sun shined through the clouds, signaling a "go ahead," according to a recounting from one of the campers, Karma Lambert, via her daughter's website back in 2015.
The plan had been for the group to hike up to the Wind Cave -- a yawning cavern that cuts into the mountain -- and to travel through it. After that, it would be time to eat lunch before seeing the Darby Ice Cave.
It was raining when they made it out of the Wind Cave, Lambert recalled. Two of her friends had raced ahead to pick out a spot for lunch, settling under a Balsam Pine tree. Lambert, along with two other friends and a camp leader, would join them, though her own memory of that morning ends when she left the cave. The rest was told to her by others.
Their guide, Fred Miller, asked for the group to move away from the tree.
"Then the most awful scene happened," Lambert wrote.
Of the six girls sitting under the tree, Lambert was the only one to survive when lightning struck the tree, though severely injured. She credits her survival to the quick thinking of Miller and several other girls who repeatedly administered "artificial respiration." She recalled that some of the nylon clothing she wore had melted into clumps.
"The soles of my shoes were ripped off. The metal flashlight that I was carrying in my pocket burned my hip and there were burns on my body, ironically, some the shape of lightning strikes," Lambert wrote.
Aug. 1 marks the 70-year anniversary of the incident, which has gone down as one of the deadliest lightning strikes in United States history during a year with an astounding total of lightning fatalities.
A massive thunderhead pours rain and lightning over suburban Denver homes, Colorado. Trees are silhouetted and homes are lit by incandescent light. The thunderhead is lit by huge lightning bolts reaching from the top of the clouds to the ground. (Getty Images)
John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC), said in a press release that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention logged 248 U.S. lightning deaths in 1951 -- more than the NLSC has documented over the last 10 years combined.
"Fortunately today, forecasts are easily available and more accurate than they were in 1951, and it's much easier to monitor weather conditions via electronic devices," Jensenius told AccuWeather via email. "However, tragic incidents like this could still happen today as groups of people still shelter from storms under trees, pavilions and picnic shelters during thunderstorms."
The U.S. marked its fifth lighting casualty of 2021 on Friday, July 30, when a man who had been struck by lightning on July 24 succumbed to his injuries. He reportedly had been on the beach at Sanibel Island, Florida, with his wife and two young children when lightning struck. Both he and his wife were injured.
This is the second recorded lightning fatality in Florida this year, according to data from the NLSC. The three other fatalities from lightning this year were reported in New Jersey, Georgia and Pennsylvania, respectively.
"Florida typically leads the nation in lightning deaths," Jensenius said. "Previously, the most recent death was a 17-year-old boy due to a lightning strike on Marco Island on July 17th of this year."
Beach activities are the second greatest contributor to lightning fatalities, he added, noting there have been at least 28 beach-related lightning fatalities across the U.S., including the three from 2021.
The NLSC recommends people stay inside while a thunderstorm is in the area, warning that if you can hear thunder rumbling, then lightning is close enough to strike.
If you are caught outdoors, however, immediately move away from elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks. It's also advised to move away from trees and steer clear of using a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.
