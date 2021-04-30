Storm will trigger more flooding rain, severe weather farther East
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated May. 1, 2021 2:17 PM EDT
Heavy rainfall flooded roads and trailers in Ravenden, Arkansas, on April 29. Local officials used kayaks and boats to check for stranded motorists and homeowners.
Following flooding rainfall across much of Texas late last week and into the weekend, a storm will continue to crawl northeastward bringing drenching rain and a severe thunderstorm threat across the southern United States to ring in the first week of May.
Drenching downpours continue to dump rain across portions of eastern Texas Saturday with locations north of Houston and into the northern suburbs of Corpus Christi, Texas, already picking up almost 8 inches since Thursday morning.
This observation of precipitation image, taken Saturday afternoon, May 1, 2021, shows rainfall reports since Thursday afternoon, April 29. (NWS/NOAA)
Prior to the abundant rainfall across much of Texas, the soil moisture conditions have ranged from average in the northeastern corner of the state to exceptional drought in south Texas and the state's western counties, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the slow-moving storm crawls northeastward, heavy rain is expected to expand, along with the threat for severe weather into the central Gulf Coast states Saturday night through Sunday.
Heavy rain is anticipated to be centered over Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and into southern Missouri Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Downpours could bring 1-3 inches of rainfall to these states that have had above-normal rainfall since April 1, 2021.
For example, Jackson, Mississippi, has reported nearly 8 inches of rainfall since April 1. Normally during the month of April, the city receives 5 inches. Likewise in Shreveport, Louisiana, picked up over 5 inches, while normally they report 4 inches throughout April.
"Even though the rain may not be as intense in this zone when compared to southeastern Texas, much of this area is not in drought and may only be able to handle a moderate amount of rain with flood-related problems," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "Portions of Arkansas and Missouri were hit with several inches of rain earlier this week."
Flash flooding can also be dangerous for motorists. Experts urge motorists to never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. The road surface may have been washed away or the water may be much deeper than it appears and could cause your vehicle to stall and/or be swept away.
Severe weather will also be imminent as the storm swings northeastward and moisture surges from the Gulf of Mexico across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas Sunday through Sunday evening. Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph and even an isolated tornado.
Warm conditions will be the rule Sunday through Tuesday as the jet stream pattern beings to lift north and brings a surge of summerlike air from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic, where some daily record highs could be challenged.
Along with warm conditions, a series of storms will be tracking across the nation at the beginning of this week, bringing rounds of wet weather to the East and another round of flooding rainfall and severe weather to the southern Plains and the Gulf Coast states Monday and Tuesday.
One of these storms will swirl over the Great Lakes region Monday, meanwhile, another storm ejects out of the Rockies and into the southern Plains.
By late Monday into Monday night, severe weather is expected to set up from eastern Oklahoma into southern Missouri and extending into the lower Ohio River valley as warm, moist air surges north from the Gulf of Mexico. These severe thunderstorms are expected to bring large hail, intense lightning, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.
Cities like Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky are anticipated to be in the path of severe weather.
The unsettled weather pattern will persist into Tuesday across much of the eastern U.S. with locally severe storms and more flooding rainfall can be expected along the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast.
Wet weather could continue along the Gulf Coast as the middle of next week comes around. A cold front extending from a storm moving through the Northeast could keep showers and thunderstorms around in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The flood threat will continue across the region, especially where heavy downpours set up.
Dry conditions are on the horizon for the South come late next week as high pressure will move into the region, lowering humidity levels and dropping temperatures.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Storm will trigger more flooding rain, severe weather farther East
By Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated May. 1, 2021 2:17 PM EDT
Heavy rainfall flooded roads and trailers in Ravenden, Arkansas, on April 29. Local officials used kayaks and boats to check for stranded motorists and homeowners.
Following flooding rainfall across much of Texas late last week and into the weekend, a storm will continue to crawl northeastward bringing drenching rain and a severe thunderstorm threat across the southern United States to ring in the first week of May.
Drenching downpours continue to dump rain across portions of eastern Texas Saturday with locations north of Houston and into the northern suburbs of Corpus Christi, Texas, already picking up almost 8 inches since Thursday morning.
This observation of precipitation image, taken Saturday afternoon, May 1, 2021, shows rainfall reports since Thursday afternoon, April 29. (NWS/NOAA)
Prior to the abundant rainfall across much of Texas, the soil moisture conditions have ranged from average in the northeastern corner of the state to exceptional drought in south Texas and the state's western counties, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the slow-moving storm crawls northeastward, heavy rain is expected to expand, along with the threat for severe weather into the central Gulf Coast states Saturday night through Sunday.
Heavy rain is anticipated to be centered over Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and into southern Missouri Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Downpours could bring 1-3 inches of rainfall to these states that have had above-normal rainfall since April 1, 2021.
For example, Jackson, Mississippi, has reported nearly 8 inches of rainfall since April 1. Normally during the month of April, the city receives 5 inches. Likewise in Shreveport, Louisiana, picked up over 5 inches, while normally they report 4 inches throughout April.
"Even though the rain may not be as intense in this zone when compared to southeastern Texas, much of this area is not in drought and may only be able to handle a moderate amount of rain with flood-related problems," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "Portions of Arkansas and Missouri were hit with several inches of rain earlier this week."
Flash flooding can also be dangerous for motorists. Experts urge motorists to never attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. The road surface may have been washed away or the water may be much deeper than it appears and could cause your vehicle to stall and/or be swept away.
Severe weather will also be imminent as the storm swings northeastward and moisture surges from the Gulf of Mexico across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas Sunday through Sunday evening. Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph and even an isolated tornado.
Warm conditions will be the rule Sunday through Tuesday as the jet stream pattern beings to lift north and brings a surge of summerlike air from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic, where some daily record highs could be challenged.
Along with warm conditions, a series of storms will be tracking across the nation at the beginning of this week, bringing rounds of wet weather to the East and another round of flooding rainfall and severe weather to the southern Plains and the Gulf Coast states Monday and Tuesday.
One of these storms will swirl over the Great Lakes region Monday, meanwhile, another storm ejects out of the Rockies and into the southern Plains.
By late Monday into Monday night, severe weather is expected to set up from eastern Oklahoma into southern Missouri and extending into the lower Ohio River valley as warm, moist air surges north from the Gulf of Mexico. These severe thunderstorms are expected to bring large hail, intense lightning, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.
Cities like Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky are anticipated to be in the path of severe weather.
Related:
The unsettled weather pattern will persist into Tuesday across much of the eastern U.S. with locally severe storms and more flooding rainfall can be expected along the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast.
Wet weather could continue along the Gulf Coast as the middle of next week comes around. A cold front extending from a storm moving through the Northeast could keep showers and thunderstorms around in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The flood threat will continue across the region, especially where heavy downpours set up.
Dry conditions are on the horizon for the South come late next week as high pressure will move into the region, lowering humidity levels and dropping temperatures.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.