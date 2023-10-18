Storm Babet blasts the UK and Ireland with flooding rain, fierce wind

The ferocious storm, the second of the season for Ireland and the U.K., has already knocked out power to over 1,000 properties and flooded hundreds more.

Heavy rain and damaging winds from Storm Babet caused some serious problems throughout Ireland and the United Kingdom.

A powerful storm named Babet will continue to bring significant wind and rain to Ireland and portions of the United Kingdom into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The storm, which was spinning near the southern U.K. as of early Thursday afternoon, local time, has already brought pounding waves and flooding rainfall to parts of the region. Similar conditions and at least gale-force winds were ahead for portions of northeastern England and Scotland through Saturday.

Ahead of Babet, the second named storm of the season in the U.K., the country's Met Service hoisted a rare 'red warning' for heavy rainfall and severe wind.

The storm has already brought flash flooding and disrupted daily life in Ireland and southern England.

In Cork, the Republic's second-largest city, which is located in the southern part of the country, images and videos of significant flash flooding, including damage to roads from rushing water, were posted to social media on Wednesday morning. According to BBC News, hundreds of properties were damaged by the flooding, and people had to be rescued by boats and canoes.

In response to the heavy rain and reported flooding, Met Éireann, Ireland's official meteorological service, posted an 'orange rain warning' for a few southern counties into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts of over 2 inches (50 mm) were reported in a very short amount of time, leading to the flooding. Over the span of 24 hours, up to 3.70 inches (94 mm) of rain was reported.

Heavy rain and flooding poured across several regions of Ireland, causing dangerous driving conditions as Storm Babet arrived on Oct. 18.

Rough seas and battering waves were also being reported along the coast of the U.K. from Storm Babet, forcing the closure of some beaches.

According to DevonLive, local officials in Shaldon, England, a village on the southern coast of England, closed the Strand and a nearby road for being "unstable." The nearby seafront in Torquay was also closed as the storm was hammering the region.

In Cornwall, England's southwesternmost county, power outages earlier on Wednesday totaled 1,600 properties, according to Cornwall Live. Along the coast, photos of waves breaking along the shoreline were posted to X.

Damage possible as Babet arrives in the northern U.K.

AccuWeather's team of international forecasters is warning that severe impacts are ahead for the northern part of the U.K. from Thursday through Saturday, as Storm Babet approaches from the south.

Ahead of that, London, and the rest of the interior central and southern U.K., which will miss the worst impacts from the storm, will experience rainy spells and a gusty breeze at times through early Saturday. Impacts will ramp up in nature in the northern U.K., especially across Scotland and northeastern England.

"Rainfall up to 4 inches (100 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is expected," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls. "This can result in areas of flooding, water-covered roads, travel delays and even structural damage."

Damage can also result from strong, gusty winds as Babet further strengthens and its center of circulation emerges in the North Sea east of the U.K. late in the week.

This image of the eastern Atlantic and western Europe shows the massive storm, Babet, off the coast of Ireland (left of center) on Oct. 19, 2023. (AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite.

"Winds can gust as high as 70 mph (110 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph (130 km/h)," said Nicholls. "Winds of this magnitude may result in downed trees, structural damage and power outages."

Ahead of the expected impacts, officials in Scotland have ordered the evacuation of about 350 people in the town of Angus, according to The Telegraph. In addition, hospitals, schools and public transportation have been shuttered in advance of the expected heavy rain and damaging winds.

Ireland and the U.K. are not the only nations expected to experience the wrath of Babet. In combination with other storms spinning in the region, rain and gusty winds can also reach the Low Countries of Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg, as well as parts of Germany and Italy, from Thursday night into Friday.

"Snow is even likely to fall in the mountains of Alps farther south in Europe," added Nicholls.

Conditions across the northwestern part of the continent will begin to improve by late in the weekend, but additional storminess can arrive next week, as several more storms will move in off the Atlantic Ocean.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.