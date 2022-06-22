Southern California Woman, 2 dogs killed in lightning strike
A woman and two dogs were apparently killed by lightning Wednesday morning in a region where over 500 lighting strikes were recorded within the hour.
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 22, 2022 6:14 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 22, 2022 6:14 PM EDT
Lightning experts say the odds of being struck by lightning are about one in 1.5 million.
A woman and two dogs were reportedly killed by lightning while out on a walk Wednesday morning in Southern California, authorities said. The woman's death was the first known lightning fatality in the United States this year.
The lightning strike was reported near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera, a city roughly 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, just before 9 a.m. local time, Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Branham told The Associated Press.
The woman was not immediately identified, but according to KTLA, officials said she was in her 50s.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Lightning strikes along the West Coast are less frequent than anywhere else in the continental U.S.," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. "Since lightning happens so infrequently in this area, especially close to the coast, it can be easier to be caught off-guard by lightning."
Despite this, the Southern California area was bombarded with lightning strikes on Wednesday as numerous thunderstorms moved across the region, though not all of the precipitation reached the ground.
"Over 5,000 lightning strikes have been recorded across Southern California from late Tuesday into Wednesday," Thompson said. "In just the 8 a.m. hour alone Wednesday, over 500 strikes were recorded."
The city ordered its work crews and summer camps indoors as a result of the storm and canceled outdoor activities, including a farmer's market, according to the AP.
An upper-level low drifting in from the west combined with some monsoonal moisture to produce the thunderstorms along the coast, Thompson said.
This is the first recorded lightning fatality in the U.S. this year, according to John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, and it happened far later than the first lightning-related death that typically occurs in the U.S.
"Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 6 lightning deaths by June 22," Jensenius said in an email. "This is the latest in the year that the first lightning death has occurred. Previously, the latest date had been June 9, 2021."
Overall, 11 lightning fatalities were recorded across the U.S. in 2021.
Earlier this year, a father and daughter who were struck by lightning outside of a spring training game in Tampa, Florida, told AccuWeather about their frightening experience. They had been walking to their car after the game was called off due to thunderstorms, and the area had been under a severe thunderstorm watch.
After two days in the hospital, John Moberg and his daughter, Ashley, returned home.
"You never think something is going to happen to you," Moberg told AccuWeather, "and you should heed the warnings from the weather and anyone else of what to do and what not to do."
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Southern California Woman, 2 dogs killed in lightning strike
A woman and two dogs were apparently killed by lightning Wednesday morning in a region where over 500 lighting strikes were recorded within the hour.
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 22, 2022 6:14 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 22, 2022 6:14 PM EDT
Lightning experts say the odds of being struck by lightning are about one in 1.5 million.
A woman and two dogs were reportedly killed by lightning while out on a walk Wednesday morning in Southern California, authorities said. The woman's death was the first known lightning fatality in the United States this year.
The lightning strike was reported near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera, a city roughly 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, just before 9 a.m. local time, Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Branham told The Associated Press.
The woman was not immediately identified, but according to KTLA, officials said she was in her 50s.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
"Lightning strikes along the West Coast are less frequent than anywhere else in the continental U.S.," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. "Since lightning happens so infrequently in this area, especially close to the coast, it can be easier to be caught off-guard by lightning."
Despite this, the Southern California area was bombarded with lightning strikes on Wednesday as numerous thunderstorms moved across the region, though not all of the precipitation reached the ground.
"Over 5,000 lightning strikes have been recorded across Southern California from late Tuesday into Wednesday," Thompson said. "In just the 8 a.m. hour alone Wednesday, over 500 strikes were recorded."
The city ordered its work crews and summer camps indoors as a result of the storm and canceled outdoor activities, including a farmer's market, according to the AP.
An upper-level low drifting in from the west combined with some monsoonal moisture to produce the thunderstorms along the coast, Thompson said.
This is the first recorded lightning fatality in the U.S. this year, according to John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, and it happened far later than the first lightning-related death that typically occurs in the U.S.
"Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 6 lightning deaths by June 22," Jensenius said in an email. "This is the latest in the year that the first lightning death has occurred. Previously, the latest date had been June 9, 2021."
Overall, 11 lightning fatalities were recorded across the U.S. in 2021.
Earlier this year, a father and daughter who were struck by lightning outside of a spring training game in Tampa, Florida, told AccuWeather about their frightening experience. They had been walking to their car after the game was called off due to thunderstorms, and the area had been under a severe thunderstorm watch.
After two days in the hospital, John Moberg and his daughter, Ashley, returned home.
"You never think something is going to happen to you," Moberg told AccuWeather, "and you should heed the warnings from the weather and anyone else of what to do and what not to do."
In other news:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo