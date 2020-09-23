Weather News
For first time in 18 days, no tropical cyclones spinning over the Atlantic, but ...
After a flurry of storms across the basin, an eerie calm has returned. But forecasters have their eyes on one particular spot where the next storm could pop up.
Wildfire blotter: Smoke from Calif. wildfires may have killed more than 1,000 people
Smoke was so intense over California that it turned skies orange and made day look like night. But the overall impact of the smoke is far worse than just those scary images, one study says.
'Thank God for our neighbors': Family relieved that bystanders came to their rescue amid Beta's flooding
While emergency personnel were backlogged with numerous high-water rescues during Tropical Storm Beta's torrential downpours, neighbors and complete strangers quickly jumped into action to help.
The best weather-resistant outdoor furniture
Weather-resistant outdoor furniture is designed to last through all seasons, from the UV rays in the summer to being water-proof and rust-resistant in the colder seasons. Here are our favorites on sale now.
10 essentials to keep in your bag this fall and winter
As cold weather sets in, you want to be prepared. Here are ten essential things to keep in your bag during fall and winter.
AccuWeather School: The case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets
It may surprise you to learn that the sun only rises due east and sets due west on only two days throughout the entire year. AccuWeather School solves this case of the shifting sunrises and sunsets!
News / Severe Weather
Severe weather to target southern Europe through the weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 25, 2020 5:44 AM
As heavy rain fell on Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, a Madrid Metro station flooded as water cascaded down into it.
Several rounds of severe weather will target southern Europe through the weekend as a large storm brings a plethora of weather conditions across the continent.
"A deep trough will dive into central Europe and several storm systems can develop as a result," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
One such storm will strengthen rapidly on Friday and spark the first round of severe thunderstorms from Italy into the western Balkans.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Roys explains, "The storm will be able to tap into abundant moisture from the Mediterranean and fuel rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms."
"Severe storms will ignite across a large portion of Italy and even over the northern half of the Balkans on Friday," Roys said.
Flooding rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail will all be possible within these severe storms.
On Saturday, this area of severe thunderstorms will shift to the east and threaten areas from Greece to Romania with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.
Also, through Saturday, heavy rain will fall across the Alps with 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) expected and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) where the most persistent rain happens.
Cooler air moving into the region will also lead to falling snow levels through the weekend. With abundant moisture in place, heavy snow is possible in elevations above 1,200 or 1,500 m (4,000 or 5,000 feet). Snow may fall down to 900 m (about 3,000 feet) for a time on Saturday night, though any accumulation this low should be light.
Rounds of soaking rain will move across much of central and northern Europe, including Germany, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia through the weekend, but flooding will be less of a concern in these areas. AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards expects rainfall to average 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across these areas.
Related:
By Sunday and Sunday night, another fast-moving round of severe weather will track from Italy into the western Balkans.
Heavy rain and strong winds will first impact central Italy on Sunday afternoon before moving into areas from Croatia to Albania on Sunday night.
This round of severe weather will impact similar areas affected by Friday’s rain and thunderstorms. As a result, any additional heavy rain could more easily lead to flooding.
Looking ahead to next week, a less chaotic weather pattern will gradually ease back into place across Europe. Many areas will encounter drier weather, weaker winds and little threat of widespread severe weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo