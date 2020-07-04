Weather News
Severe thunderstorms to threaten Fourth of July festivities across the northern Plains
By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 4, 2020 5:17 PM
In what has been an active start to the month across the Plains in terms of severe weather, Independence Day will feature yet another round of explosive thunderstorm activity.
Amid hot and humid conditions in place, thunderstorm development is expected to explode during the afternoon hours across portions of Montana, the Dakotas, along the Front Range of Wyoming and into Nebraska.
For those planning outdoor festivities in places like Billings, Montana; Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota; Rapid City, South Dakota and areas in between will need to keep a close eye on the sky, and not just for fireworks.
The thunderstorms that are expected to explode across this region will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. In cities where outdoor events that are still planned during the day, the weather could pose a serious threat.
This will also threaten anyone planning on traveling along interstates 29, 90 and 94 across the Dakotas, Wyoming and Montana.
Large outdoor tents or carnival rides associated with typical outdoor holiday festivals can become extremely dangerous if a severe thunderstorm were to track overhead. If your plans are to head out to a local event like this, please be sure to monitor the weather closely.
For the firework shows that have not been cancelled across this region due to COVID-19, Mother Nature may threaten a stoppage of the events.
On top of threatening firework shows, cloud cover from nearby showers and thunderstorms could also limit area residents from witnessing a lunar eclipse set to occur Saturday night.
Across the northern Plains, the celestial event will occur between 9 p.m. and midnight Saturday evening, with exact timing varying from city to city depending on location.
Into the final day of the holiday weekend, thunderstorms will once again target the northern Plains as the general weather pattern will remain conducive for feisty thunderstorm activity. While the threat will generally shift out of Montana, the Dakotas and many locales along the Front Range of the Rockies can expect another round of potentially severe weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo