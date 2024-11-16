Severe thunderstorms to rumble through southern Plains Sunday night and Monday

Severe weather has been non-existent across the United States for the past several days. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will be changing to end the weekend and begin the new workweek.

The weekend started off dry in Oklahoma and Texas. This will begin to change as early as Saturday night. As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico begins to stream northward, showers will develop over eastern Texas and expand northward by Sunday morning. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected during that time frame.

The initial risk of severe weather will actually develop farther to the west late on Sunday. As a cold front moves out of New Mexico and into Texas and Oklahoma and more moisture streams into the region, thunderstorms will blossom around or just after sunset on Sunday. As the front continues to move eastward, the environment will become more conducive for the thunderstorms to strengthen and turn strong to severe.

The thunderstorms move farther eastward and continue through the night. This timing will present an additional hazard.

"The nocturnal nature of the storms Sunday night will provide an extra threat as warnings could go unnoticed while people are sleeping," cautioned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

All severe weather hazards including flash flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes will be possible.

By the time the storms are approaching the I-35 corridor by Monday morning, the storms are expected to largely evolve into a line. This will reduce the hail and tornado risk somewhat, but residents and visitors to the area will still need to be on alert. While there will be less of a hail and tornado threat, the risk for those hazards will be non-zero and flash flooding and damaging winds will still be present.

"On Monday, a narrow line of thunderstorms containing damaging wind gusts could extend across much of central and eastern Oklahoma into northern Texas," said Douty.

"This could create a large area of travel slowdowns along the I-35 corridor," added Douty.

The line of thunderstorms will continue to progress eastward during the day on Monday. While flash flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will still all be possible, the thunderstorms should finally begin to weaken by Monday evening as they move into the western portions of Arkansas and Louisiana.

Even outside of severe weather, a much larger zone will have a risk for heavy rainfall. Despite long-term drought conditions, much of the Plains have already had excessive amounts of rain this month.

For example, Wichita, Kansas, has received 5.77 inches of rain through the first half of November. The historical average in terms of rainfall for the entire month of November is just 1.36 inches. In fact, there has been two days this month in which more rain fell than the typical value for the entire month: 3.13 inches on Nov. 2 and 1.57 inches on Nov. 8. It is already the fourth-wettest November on record, and less than an inch away from the November record of 6.69 inches set in 1909. This record is very likely to be broken.

"Much of the southern Plains has been inundated with rainfall so far this month, so additional rainfall across the region could quickly lead to flooding, especially with rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in some of the storms," warned Douty.

Most of the region should dry out by Tuesday as the cold front moves even farther to the east. However, some moisture will linger in the northern Plains. In that area, the air may be cold enough for precipitation to fall in the form of snow.

In general, only 1-3 inches is expected. That said, it will be the first snow of the season for portions of the northern Plains and southern Canada.

