Severe thunderstorms to dampen weekend plans across the East

Gusty winds, drenching downpours will accompany severe thunderstorms as they roll through the eastern United States on Saturday.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. An advancing cold front will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states before a burst of unseasonably cool air settles in.

A powerful storm that has brought heavy snow to the northern Plains, severe thunderstorms from the Midwest to the South and an impressive warmup along the Eastern Seaboard will enter a final act this weekend.

The storm is slated to produce one more day of severe weather Saturday. This time, an expansive swath spanning from upstate New York to coastal Georgia will face a threat of feisty thunderstorm activity this weekend.

As of Saturday morning, the storm system has already produced a line of severe thunderstorms, even briefly prompting a tornado warning just north of Charlotte, North Carolina. As the day progresses and the atmosphere becomes unstable, many other major metropolitan areas could face a similar scenario.

Progressing through the day on Saturday, rain and thunderstorms will continue to march toward the East Coast, rolling through many cities and interstates on its path. Within this zone, an area of heightened concern is in place due to the expected arrival time of the thunderstorms occurring during the peak heating of the daytime hours, which at times can maximize their severe potential. This zone encompasses a large area from Washington, D.C., Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks and even Myrtle Beach.

Beyond this area of moderate risk for severe thunderstorms, there is at least some risk for thunderstorms to turn severe across the Northeast on Saturday. Residents and travelers in places like Philadelphia, Allentown and Scranton, Pennsylvania, should remain on alert and be able to act quickly if dark skies approach this afternoon and evening.

Across the Northeast, the primary concern from the approaching thunderstorms will be locally damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, hail and a tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

The incoming rain will act somewhat as a double-edged sword across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, as April has featured extended spells of dry and mild weather. This incoming storm will by no means yield drought-busting rain, but it can be beneficial for all of the blooming foliage and area creeks and rivers.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the line of thunderstorms will likely clear off the Atlantic coast across the Southeast, bringing an end to the severe risk. Farther north, the line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to slow down across the Northeast and New England.

While the risk for thunderstorm activity will decrease significantly into the day on Sunday, a damp and dreary end to the weekend is in store for places like Boston and Providence.

In the wake of the rain and thunderstorm activity, a stretch of much chillier air is in store through early next week across the eastern United States.

