More than 12 million facing risk of severe weather in Central states
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 9, 2021 9:55 PM EDT
A cluster of thunderstorms will bring needed precipitation but not without the worry for strong winds, hail and flood risks.
Much-needed rain is on the way for parts of the North Central states that are in the throes of a moderate to severe drought, but AccuWeather forecasters say that it won't all be good news, as precipitation may be accompanied by some volatile thunderstorms.
Parts of eastern Montana and the western Dakotas experienced thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds on Thursday as a disturbance moved through the area. This system is forecast to pivot slowly southeastward through the weekend.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across the Midwest that covers part of the region into Friday night. This area covers a population of more than 4.5 million and includes cities such as St. Louis, St. Charles and Columbia, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, and Springfield, Illinois.
These cities will be at the greatest risk for potentially damaging thunderstorms into Friday night that could produce hail, strong winds and downpours. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, forecasters say.
A slight risk for severe weather covers a broader area. The SPC said the slight risk, which is one level lower than the enhanced, covers a population of more than 7.7 million. This area includes cities such as Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Kansas.
This map shows the severe weather risk level across the Central states according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
Multiple clusters of storms are likely by Friday night. Thunderstorms could rumble anywhere from far eastern Wyoming to central Illinois. This would include much of South Dakota, Nebraska, northern Kansas, central and southern Iowa and northern Missouri. Isolated instances of flooding will become an increasing concern in locations that have multiple rounds of storms.
On Friday afternoon, The Des Moines Police Department warned residents to stay inside with their pets, and shared a photo of the storm from the second floor of the police station.
Storms were moving toward Des Moines, Iowa, around 3 p.m. local time on July 9. (Des Moines Police Department)
By Friday evening, reports of massive hail stones were already rolling in across Iowa. Adair County reported hail stones reaching the size of golf balls, and a report coming from Polk County recorded a hailstone the size of a baseball, around 2.75 inches.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer shared a video on social media of "gorilla hail" pelting the shattered windshield of his car as he drives toward Alliance, Nebraska.
On the same evening, storm chaser Dan Fitts found a hailstone about 18 miles from Alliance that measured 4.3 inches in size.
Some of the same areas will again face a storm threat to begin the weekend.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"A low-pressure area in the Plains this weekend will cause thunderstorms to form across eastern Kansas, western Nebraska and far northern Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon and evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
In addition, some of the thunderstorms are likely to be severe.
"The main risks will be torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail, but even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," Richards said.
Some of the storms may remain feisty into Sunday from portions of the central and southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.
Farther to the east, the second half of the weekend may be stormy. Chicago, Indianapolis, Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, are just some locations with thunderstorms on Sunday. Although the risk of severe weather will be lower, the rain will become the biggest concern.
"The main hazard will become flooding rain on Sunday across northern Missouri, Iowa and into Illinois," Richards said.
The storm system will gradually fall apart by Monday, with only spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Midwest and Great Lakes. More organized rain and thunderstorms may return to the Upper Midwest as a cold front approaches on Wednesday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
More than 12 million facing risk of severe weather in Central states
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 9, 2021 9:55 PM EDT
A cluster of thunderstorms will bring needed precipitation but not without the worry for strong winds, hail and flood risks.
Much-needed rain is on the way for parts of the North Central states that are in the throes of a moderate to severe drought, but AccuWeather forecasters say that it won't all be good news, as precipitation may be accompanied by some volatile thunderstorms.
Parts of eastern Montana and the western Dakotas experienced thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds on Thursday as a disturbance moved through the area. This system is forecast to pivot slowly southeastward through the weekend.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across the Midwest that covers part of the region into Friday night. This area covers a population of more than 4.5 million and includes cities such as St. Louis, St. Charles and Columbia, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, and Springfield, Illinois.
These cities will be at the greatest risk for potentially damaging thunderstorms into Friday night that could produce hail, strong winds and downpours. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, forecasters say.
A slight risk for severe weather covers a broader area. The SPC said the slight risk, which is one level lower than the enhanced, covers a population of more than 7.7 million. This area includes cities such as Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Kansas.
This map shows the severe weather risk level across the Central states according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
Multiple clusters of storms are likely by Friday night. Thunderstorms could rumble anywhere from far eastern Wyoming to central Illinois. This would include much of South Dakota, Nebraska, northern Kansas, central and southern Iowa and northern Missouri. Isolated instances of flooding will become an increasing concern in locations that have multiple rounds of storms.
On Friday afternoon, The Des Moines Police Department warned residents to stay inside with their pets, and shared a photo of the storm from the second floor of the police station.
Storms were moving toward Des Moines, Iowa, around 3 p.m. local time on July 9. (Des Moines Police Department)
By Friday evening, reports of massive hail stones were already rolling in across Iowa. Adair County reported hail stones reaching the size of golf balls, and a report coming from Polk County recorded a hailstone the size of a baseball, around 2.75 inches.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer shared a video on social media of "gorilla hail" pelting the shattered windshield of his car as he drives toward Alliance, Nebraska.
On the same evening, storm chaser Dan Fitts found a hailstone about 18 miles from Alliance that measured 4.3 inches in size.
Some of the same areas will again face a storm threat to begin the weekend.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"A low-pressure area in the Plains this weekend will cause thunderstorms to form across eastern Kansas, western Nebraska and far northern Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon and evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
In addition, some of the thunderstorms are likely to be severe.
"The main risks will be torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail, but even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," Richards said.
Some of the storms may remain feisty into Sunday from portions of the central and southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.
Farther to the east, the second half of the weekend may be stormy. Chicago, Indianapolis, Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, are just some locations with thunderstorms on Sunday. Although the risk of severe weather will be lower, the rain will become the biggest concern.
"The main hazard will become flooding rain on Sunday across northern Missouri, Iowa and into Illinois," Richards said.
The storm system will gradually fall apart by Monday, with only spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Midwest and Great Lakes. More organized rain and thunderstorms may return to the Upper Midwest as a cold front approaches on Wednesday.
SEE ALSO:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo