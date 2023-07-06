Severe thunderstorm risks to remain focused over nation's midsection into this week

AccuWeather long-range meteorologists say the active weather pattern across the central U.S. will continue into this week, bringing with it the opportunity for more rainfall and severe weather chances.

Summertime heat and humidity will help fuel multiple rounds of thunderstorms, some severe, into this weekend across the central U.S.

With the threat of storms spanning such a large area, few in the central U.S. will be spared from heavy rain that will interrupt outdoor plans at least once over the next few days. Meteorologists say a smaller segment of the population will have to deal with travel-disrupting gusty winds, hail and even a tornado or two.

As drenching thunderstorms target parts of the East, the severe weather threat will fan out across the Plains and into portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys through Sunday. In some areas, the risk of hefty storms will persist for several days.

Friday was yet another busy day of severe weather, especially across the central and southern Plains. Damaging wind gusts became quite widespread in the Texas Panhandle, including a destructive 96 mph wind gust in Lipscomb, Texas. Farther north, lightning proved to be the main hazard. As thunderstorms rolled through the Plains, a lightning strike struck a grain silo and injured at least 6 people near Shelby, Nebraska, located roughly 70 miles west of Omaha.

The activity continued into Saturday, with numerous severe weather reports during the afternoon and evening across Wyoming and eastern Colorado. Later at night, these storms formed into an intense squall line that slid through much of Oklahoma, bringing large hail and destructive winds along with it.

4:28am - Severe thunderstorms are ongoing across Oklahoma and western north Texas. General trend has been downward, however large hail and damaging winds continue to be a concern.



In addition, heavy rainfall has resulted in flash flooding across the OKC metro.#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/tI2inJNSh3 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) July 9, 2023

In addition to those severe hazards, flooding has been a major concern. A flash flood warning is in effect for Oklahoma City, as several inches of rain has fallen in the span of an hour or less.

"Some complexes of storms could be long-lasting and bring damaging wind gusts to large areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "The threat in the nation's midsection can also hit some of the same areas on consecutive days, which can heighten the risk for flooding."

"Rain rates could reach 2 inches per hour in the heaviest storms, overwhelming storm drains and flooding low-lying areas," warned Douty.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will also continue to be a concern. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for both days this weekend is 90 mph.

Once again, locations like Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis could be at risk for thunderstorms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and drenching downpours as the weekend comes to a close. Cities possibly getting their first episode of severe weather on Sunday could include Jackson, Mississippi as well as the northwestern suburbs of Atlanta.

Just like before, these thunderstorms can disrupt outdoor plans for the end of the weekend and cause travel delays across portions of Interstates 20, 35, 40 and 55.

Heading into Tuesday, forecasters say more rounds of severe weather are expected, this time across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

While the exact location is still somewhat unclear, one or more rounds of storms may move through the Dakotas and Nebraska, and eastward into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Cities such as Omaha, Sioux Falls and Bismarck may be impacted by these storms.

