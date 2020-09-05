Weather News
Powerful Typhoon Haishen closing in on Japan, South Korea
Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is expected to become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?
Two more tropical systems may unfold over the Atlantic basin in the next week and at least one could pose a threat to the Leeward Islands.
Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season
With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.
Sharp blast of cold air to bring late-summer snowfall to Rockies
Places like Denver will feel dramatic temp drops early next week -- and Monday night lows will challenge records set a century ago. Plus, snow is forecast to pile up over the Rockies.
Daily coronavirus briefing: 'Sunny and delightful' weather on tap for 146th running of the Kentucky Derby
The fastest two minutes in sports will take place Saturday with no spectators in attendance because of the pandemic. Plus, one country is planning to give free COVID-19 vaccinations to all of its 126 million citizens.
AccuWeather School: How to spot and escape rip currents
If you are lucky enough to spend this weekend at the beach, don’t let rip currents ruin your trip!
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms to rattle midwestern US over holiday weekend
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 5, 2020 5:13 AM
The storms will target areas from South Dakota to Illinois starting later on Saturday.
The lull in severe weather over the Midwest will come to an end late Saturday as dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to erupt from South Dakota to Illinois.
Those spending the first part of the extended holiday weekend outdoors will have little in the way of weather worries as thunderstorms are not expected to ignite until after dark.
However, given the nighttime severe weather risk, residents should make sure they have a way to be notified of approaching severe storms before heading to bed, such as by keeping a cellphone on with severe weather alerts enabled and the volume turned up or having a weather radio handy.
Thunderstorms are first expected to ignite once the sun goes down across far eastern South Dakota and into western Minnesota.
Throughout the night, the storms will expand eastward and southward across the upper Mississippi Valley, putting locations such as Rochester, Minnesota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Rockford, Illinois, at risk during the early morning hours of Sunday.
Nighttime travelers on portions of interstates 35, 80 and 90 are likely to face reductions in visibility due to the intensity of the downpours combined with high winds.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect winds to gust to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, with flooding downpours and large hail among the primary storm threats.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Sunday morning may start out stormy around Chicagoland and across southern Wisconsin as lingering storms from Saturday night make their way eastward. This shower and thunderstorm activity will lift northward into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan through Sunday.
Meanwhile, the atmosphere is likely to recharge farther southwest as the sun comes out and the ground heats up. Severe thunderstorms may reignite across southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and into central Michigan late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.
Similar to Saturday night, damaging winds, large hail and flooding downpours are likely to be the primary modes of severe weather.
Anyone fishing, golfing or cooking out on Sunday afternoon should keep a close watch on the sky and be prepared to seek shelter indoors at the first clap of thunder.
On Labor Day, some cooler air will spill into the region behind the severe weather, but that won't necessarily be accompanied by dry weather for everyone. Find out more in AccuWeather's detailed Labor Day forecast.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo